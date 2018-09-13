Amazing Warrior

photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Andrew O’Keefe crosses the finish line in the boys race of the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 1. He won the race with a 15:10.

When he was a freshman, Andrew O’Keefe joined the Granite City cross country team to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Will.

Now a senior, O’Keefe has blossomed into one of the Metro East’s top runners. He has 12 victories, including one at the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 1, and has competed at the state meet three times.

“It seems like it’s been a real short time, but I had a lot of good memories here,” O’Keefe said. “I’m super blessed and super happy.”

O’Keefe began his senior season with his second straight Granite City Invitational title after placing first with a time of 15:10.6 in the boys race at Wilson Park. Last year, he won with a 15:05, becoming the first Granite City runner since 2008 to win the Granite City meet.

“With the incredible competition that comes in here, it’s an awesome race and an awesome achievement not only to win, but to win back-to-back years is just incredible,” Granite City coach Richie Skirball said. “He’s looking really good right now and he’s phenomenal.”

O’Keefe is setting his sights on becoming the first Granite City runner in 35 years to earn an all-state medal.

“It will be nice,” the Granite City senior said. “I’m hoping that it will be inevitable that I’ll go (to state). I’ll see how good I can do. Finally, I’ll get an all-state spot. That’s what I have wanted to do for the past four years.”

Last spring, O’Keefe earned an all-state medal in track after placing second in the 1,600-meter run at the Class 3A state meet in Charleston. He said the medal gave him confidence for this fall.

“I was super happy about that,” O’Keefe said. “I just wanted to keep it going. It was a great feeling. That moment was kind of a validation of everything I ran for.”

O’Keefe is looking to continue his cross country and track career at Division II Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., next year.

“I went there for a little over a week this summer for a running camp and I just had a good time,” O’Keefe said. “That’s a really great team and I would like to be a part of that.”

O’Keefe ran with his brother, Will, in his first two years on the Warriors and they formed a strong 1-2 tandem. When he was a junior, O’Keefe took over the No. 1 spot on the team and won eight meets, including the Granite City Invitational, the Southwestern Conference, Madison County, and Class 3A Granite City Sectional meets.

Skirball said he can’t believe O’Keefe’s high school cross country career is coming to an end.

“I had the amazing privilege of coaching all four of the O’Keefes so far, from Kelly to Natalie to Will and now Andrew,” he said. “I first came into the district and subbed when Andrew was in second grade. To watch them grow up is a truly special thing.”

