American Legion state of mind

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Alton American Legion Post 126 pitcher Adam Stilts delivers a pitch during a 2-0 shutout of Valmeyer Post 901 to open the District 22 playoffs on July 16 at SIUE’s Roy E. Lee Field. Stilts and his senior teammates will be showcased at Alton High on July 28-31 during the American Legion state tournament.

The Riverbend and American Legion baseball have long had a strong connection.

Lloyd Hopkins Field inside Gordon Moore Park served as the site of the Legion World Series in 2000 and the Great Lakes Regional in 2015. Alton was also host to a state tournament in the 1980s and SIUE played host to the 2016 Great Lakes Regional.

After a year’s hiatus, Legion baseball will be showcased in the area again, this time at the new field at AHS. The junior district tournament will play there from July 20-23 followed by the senior state championships from July 28-31.

“When I approached Todd Haug, the past Alton head coach, he was all for it,” Alton Post 126 general manager and tournament director Dennis Sharp said. “There was a lot of money and time put into that field, so he thought it would be a good way to showcase it and bring a little recognition to the school district. I grabbed the junior legion district tournament just to give many of our people a chance to practice on a tournament since they’ve never really hosted one. That will get us ready for the state tournament.”

While the junior district tournament will create a buzz for the two weeks of baseball, an event July 27 will enhance it. A banquet and fundraiser scheduled at 7 p.m. that night will feature former Cardinal third baseman Ken Reitz as guest speaker. All proceeds will cover the cost of the state tournament.

“You really don’t realize how old you are until you start talking around these kids from this generation and they have no idea who Kenny Reitz is,” Sharp said. “I tell them they need to go to Wikipedia and check him out because he was one of the best Cardinals in that (‘70s) era and somebody we looked up to when we were kids. He was very proficient with the glove and nicknamed the Zamboni. To be able to do what he did on the AstroTurf when it came in, not knowing how it was going to react and change the game, I think is pretty interesting. To have that guy come in and tell these kids how things were I think is great.

“I think it will be interesting to have some kids fire off some questions to what the early days of AstroTurf were like. Back then it was just shiny plastic, wasn’t it?”

But Sharp also wants the message to hit home of what the American Legion stands for; it’s much more than just baseball — it’s about veterans and people who sacrifice for others. He’d like to find local people to honor during the event.

“At the regionals we had quite a few people that we honored that weren’t necessarily baseball people, but veterans. Now I’m trying to reach into the school since we’re hosting it at the high school,” he said. “Maybe there are some service people in the school district that have been around for 30 years and made a significant impact in their own way. It would be nice to honor them with a first pitch, or something like that. (Alton athletics director) Jeff Alderman is helping me with those endeavors … I want to honor the guy that did his job every day and made a difference in kids’ lives.”

He hopes it teaches a lesson to the young players, too.

“There aren’t many opportunities for kids to give back, especially in this society,” Sharp said. “This, through a veterans organization and the tournament, shows them what giving back is like when we honor someone who has given their life in service, whether it be a school teacher or a veteran.”

Cost for banquet and baseball

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for the banquet. For tickets or more information contact Sharp, (618) 920-8938; Nick Paulda, (618) 604-8209; or email post126baseball@yahoo.com.

Tournament costs $5 per person per game, or $10 per person per day for 3 games per day.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter