An ace event

AdVantage News and Rolling Hills Golf Course partnered to bring their first Hole-in-One Million Dollar Challenge on July 22, and it was a success.

While no one won the $1 million purse, the event raised approximately $1,000 for Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, a locally operated program that provides high-quality early childhood education for income-eligible families.

A plethora of local golfers converged at Rolling Hills in Godfrey throughout last week to qualify for Saturday’s semifinals and finals and a chance at a $1 million hole-in-one shot.

In the end, Peter Allen and Brian Gebben won $200 and $100 respectively for finishing closest to the pin in the finals. Allen shot it within 18 feet, 8 inches, and Gebben was within 28 feet, 5 inches out of the 5 finalists.

“It’s well-run,” Allen said. “Pat Taulbee (AdVantage News sales representative) specifically, I would give her a good plug for the good work that she does all around the community ... I’m not this good of a golfer, but all it takes is one good swing out here and I hit a 7-iron from 180 feet, which should impress my golfing buddies, a little down wind. It’s just fun.”

Allen’s son Hubert worked as his honorary caddie for the event. Hubert, 8, enjoyed watching his dad play well.

“It was awesome,” Hubert said.

Allen joked, “(Hubert) likes to pick a club, but I had the final say.”

Gebben was happy to be in the finals. He didn’t have the $1 million spent in his head, but admitted he had thought about it.

“I was just going to enjoy it, relax,” Gebben said, chuckling. “I’d probably get my own house; that would be nice.”

Qualifying rounds began on July 17 and ran through July 21 at Rolling Hills with the top five from each night advancing to the semifinals on Saturday.

Justin Cottingham, Chris Scroggins, Ryan Hansen, Jim Callahan, Caleb Lewis, Dale Evans, Nick Dipaolo, Matthew Mahony, Brad Beckham, Geoffrey Turner, Tim Johnes, Tony Wingerter, Allen, Danny Selby, Ralph Bowles, Gebben, Corey Schelle, Don Smith, Jackie Wilson, Chris Kane, Roger Bruce, Alex Gent, Sarah Johnes, and Jason Cruse all qualified for the semifinals on Saturday.

The cost was $1 per ball during qualifying and the top five players on the green and closest to the pin from each day moved into Saturday’s semifinals.

During the semifinals each golfer got one shot but could purchase a $10 mulligan before they stepped to the tee to give themselves a second chance. Whichever shot was closest to the pin moved them into the finals. Most participants purchased the second chance.

“I think actually the (semifinals) was more nerve-racking than (the finals),” Gebben said. “I’m used to it from playing in college, but you get pretty nervous knowing you have a chance at a $1 million if I hole it out, but it’s fun. You have to finish in the top five to even make it to this, so that’s definitely more nerve-racking. I thought, ‘You know how to do this.’ So I just put a good swing on it. The wind is what made it tough; that was brutal.”

The five finalists on Saturday included Bruce (5 feet, 9 inches), Allen (7 feet, 2 inches), Tim Johnes (9 feet, 4 inches), Gebben (13 feet, 5 inches) and Kane (15 feet, 10 inches).

After taking their qualifying and semifinal shots off of a mat on Hole No. 1 of the Executive Course at Rolling Hills, the finals moved to Hole No. 4 without the mat. They were able to use tees in the finals. The yardage expanded from 111 feet on No. 1 to 180 feet on No. 4.

Overall, it was competitive and fun and even though there wasn’t $1 million divvied out, it was still for a good cause.

“It’s a well-run deal, and we’re going to give some money back to Riverbend Head Start,” said Allen, who donated $80 of his winnings back to the organization to raise the weekly earnings to more than $1,000. “I’m one of the owners of the Loading Dock and we love supporting Rolling Hills and their events, and we appreciate the AdVantage News and what they do.”

A big thank you to the sponsors who helped make this event happen, Alton Memorial Hospital, American Air Heating & Cooling, Cedarhurst of Bethalto and CNB Bank.

With the quality experience and positive support, this is an event that we’d like to be a part of in the community in the future.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter