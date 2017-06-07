May 27 was an historic day in Edwardsville.

It’s one that won’t be forgotten.

In Charleston the Tiger boys track and field team captured the Class 3A state title and a trio of individual crowns, while the EHS boys tennis team was 214 miles away at Hersey High in Arlington Heights winning a doubles state championship.

It marked the first time the sports program at Edwardsville had won 2 state titles on the same day.

Both programs have enjoyed a plethora of success in recent history. The Tiger boys track and field program finished second in 2012, 2014 and 2016 and won its first state title in 2015. The boys tennis program has finished in the top 10 in the state 5 of the last 6 seasons, including ninth this season. Junior Alex Gray and sophomore Zach Trimpe nabbed the first state title for EHS in tennis, earning the doubles crown.

With both programs tucked away behind Edwardsville High, mostly hidden from the view of the public while they practice just feet from each other, it’s fitting they would share the special day.

“Travis (Anderson) and A.J. (Epenesa) work hard every day, putting in the hours, grinding just like us and it’s really gratifying for our school,” Gray said. “It shows how hard we push sports and how hard we all work to have that state superiority from a little school in southern Illinois compared to all those big Chicago schools. It’s definitely paying off to have that dominance in so many sports.”

EHS head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said the success of the 2 programs can be attributed to the success of all of the Edwardsville sports programs recently. It has been a special year from fall to the spring. The baseball program was keeping that rolling, playing in a super-sectional on Monday after press time.

“It’s not just been the year, it’s been several years now that the sports programs at EHS have been prodigious,” Lipe said. “You run out of superlatives. I made the comment that day, ‘Gosh, we won a doubles state championship and then several individual championships at track and the team championship at track. The basketball team did what they did, the football team did what they did and Mr. Basketball (Mark Smith).’ It’s inspiring when you see the other teams winning and working hard: it makes everybody want to win and work hard. I think the success is infectious.”

Track coach Chad Lakatos embraces the prodigious success of his and Lipe’s programs due to the fact they aren’t considered to be the major sports at the school, in his opinion.

“It’s also pretty special because I don’t consider either one of our programs to be quote unquote major sports,” Lakatos said. “To give recognition to a tennis program, because coach Lipe does a great job, a great person and great teacher and track, too, it’s not a major sport. I think we have both taken ownership of our programs and made it special in our own way and it attracts kids to it from different angles. Both coaching staffs are working toward the same thing and ultimately that’s a championship at the end of the season and both of us are fortunate and should be thankful because it doesn’t happen very often.”

A special day on the track

The EHS track and field program stepped on the track at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium on May 27 after having some hiccups at the sectional and in preliminaries.

After finishing seventh in the long jump at state as a junior, DeVonte’ Tincher failed to qualify out of sectionals this season. Then in the prelims, the Tiger 4X2 relay squad failed to finish their race and senior A.J. Epenesa failed to make the cut in the shot put after placing second a year ago.

It left Edwardsville with an uphill climb, but still the team rallied and prevailed.

Epenesa won his second discus state championship, this time on his final prep throw. He stepped into the ring and heaved it 197 feet, 11 inches to secure the title. Throw in Travis Anderson’s domination in the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter low hurdles with a pair of state crowns and it put the Tigers in great position. Anderson won the 110s in 13.79 seconds and the 300s in 37.83 seconds.

It set the stage for Tincher to be the hero. The talented senior bound for SIUE might have failed to advance in the long jump and as part of the 4X2, but he came through when it counted in the 200-meter dash.

Tincher needed to finish higher than seventh to corral the team title — he finished fifth with a time of 21.97.

“I came in my freshman year wanting to win a state championship as a team and the fact that it all came down on me in the 200, it’s the best way to end my high school career,” Tincher said. “Words can’t describe how happy I am.

“It was a lot of (pressure) at first, but then my team came over and told me, ‘We know what you can do. You’ve done it before.’ Coach Lakatos, coach (Alec) Holler, coach (George) Patrylak and coach (Carry) Bailey came over and said, ‘Look, lane 9 sucks, but you’re the only one that ran in a negative-4 wind, not the guys in your heat. Just go out and run your race and you’ll be fine.’”

Edwardsville also got points from senior Matt Griebe, who finished third in the 110 hurdles in 14.55. Griebe’s performance was crucial to the team success of Edwardsville, too.

Altogether the Tigers compiled 42 points to edge East St. Louis (39), flip flopping their positions from 2016.

“This is why we coach,” Lakatos said. “We’re all competitors, we all want to win and this is the biggest event of the year. This is why we work and start training in January and get the kids to buy into our system. It’s great to end the season on top.”

Anderson and the hurdles success

Anderson’s performance was extraordinary at state, winning the 110s by 55 seconds and the 300s by 23 seconds. He wasn’t really challenged in either race.

After dealing with hamstring injuries in both legs this season, it was a great way to end his prep career. He will compete at Nebraska next season.

“Coming in I knew I had a good seed timing in the 300 and knew I was going to run a good time,” Anderson said. “First place, I honestly wasn’t expecting it, but I just came out and it’s my senior year. I got in the box and I thought, ‘This is your senior year Travis, you’ve got to come out guns blazing. This is your last time on your track.’ I just gave it all I had.”

Lakatos added, “What a way to go out. A month ago I didn’t know where Travis would be sitting with the injuries he’s gone through, but we sat him out and we were smart with him and he had a special day today.”

Hurdles have been an emphasis for EHS track and they’ve been a key to the program’s success. Edwardsville assistant coach and hurdles coach Alec Holler posted on his Twitter page that with this year’s hurdles performances, the Tigers have now compiled 77 points in the last 4 state meets.

“Our philosophy is to take all our fastest kids and coach Holler gets them and let’s see if we can develop hurdlers,” Lakatos said. “Those guys that can’t hurdle come back to me and sprint. Coach Holler does a great job with the hurdlers and I’m very grateful to have him on our staff.”

Epenesa’s final hurrah

With 4 years as a standout in football, basketball and track and field, Epenesa’s final season as a prep athlete was a little tumultuous. An all-state selection in 3 sports may have taken its toll on the 6-foot-6, 270-pound star.

When it counted most though, he came through in his final throw.

“Getting mentally prepared for track meets was probably one of the hardest things, because whenever you see the stat sheet and you’re throws are 30 to 40 feet further than everybody else’s and even your bad throws get you a win by 20 feet … It just became, ‘This is boring.’ It wasn’t as 100 percent enjoyable as it used to be and it just became me trying to drive myself to be better and that’s a big reason why my technique began to get worse because even with bad technique I was still winning. We couldn’t be satisfied with that because we’re going to get here and I didn’t want to go through the situation yesterday and today when I had to come back from being down. (The discus title is) just big and makes you feel good inside.”

Lakatos even noticed the slide this season and was happy to see Epenesa overcome it to win his second state title.

“Let’s be honest, A.J. struggled all day in the disc,” Lakatos said. “He hasn’t hit the marks that people last year thought he was going to hit, 210, 215 and I think it put a lot of pressure on him. He’s been here since his sophomore year and he stepped up big on his last throw, 197-11. A.J. has been an incredible 3-sport athlete for 4 years — a once in a lifetime athlete. A lot of programs don’t get to see an All-American, or D-I kid and we’ve got 2 of them in A.J. and Travis.”

Gray and Trimpe’s historic day

And while the track and field performance was special, the tennis performance of Gray and Trimpe was even more historic.

The last time a boys tennis tandem from the Metro East won a state crown was 1923 when Ted Eggman and Mac Smith of East St. Louis won one. Even on the girls side only Amy and Sara Hazen of East Alton-Wood River (1992) and Belleville West’s Kelli Barnett and Kim Noble (1993) have doubles titles. No singles entry from the area has ever won state.

“You’re going up against 100 years of history there that’s not in your favor, so it’s not easy to do,” Lipe said. “Obviously it’s a very tough tournament to win. We’ve been to the semifinals consistently. The last 3 state tournaments we reached the semifinals. The boys (Zach and Alex) last spring, the girls (Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse) last fall and the boys this spring, so we’d achieved some consistent success, which is difficult to do. To get over that hump, win the semifinal and win the final was historic for us.”

Gray and Trimpe ultimately went 6-0 at the Class AA state tournament, besting Trevor Hamilton and Andrew Buhelos of Hinsdale Central 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the finals.

They overcame adversity and persevered several times, including the quarterfinals when they had to come back in the tiebreaker to defeat Bill Zhang and Martin Matov of Naperville Central, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

“Alex and I have played together for so long that we’ve been in situations like that where we’ve been down and it’s the third set like we were in the quarters,” Trimpe said. “We had to go to the tiebreaker to win it. We were pretty used to that scenario, but it’s high school tennis and a lot of people were watching. We just helped each other out and went one point at a time.”

Gray said it was hard at times to remain mentally focused because of the odds they were against. That’s why the accomplishment feels that much sweeter.

“It was definitely an interesting state tournament because we were the No. 1 seed, but we were also the underdog because we’re from Southern Illinois,” Gray said. “All these kids have 100s of people watching their matches because they’re so close. In the finals I just tried to focus on the point and the ball and not let the crowd get to me. It was a little difficult at points, but I maintained my focus and my emotional game through the whole thing.”

The first AA champs

The IHSA expanding to a 2-class system for 2016-17 made the accomplishment that much more historic. Looking back through the annals of time, Gray and Trimpe can never be knocked off the pedestal as the first AA champs.

“People are going to look back 50 years from now and say, ‘Oh, that was the first year of AA state, I wonder who won?’ And it will say Edwardsville and that’s a really good feeling,” Gray said. “That’s definitely what I do when I open the book, I look who won the first year. That’s a really good feeling.”

Trimpe added, “That feels really great that we’re down in history for Illinois and for our school. We just feel really honored and to see how our hard work has paid off we feel really accomplished. Words can’t describe how happy we were when we won.”

It was a tennis performance at the 3-day tourney that won’t ever be forgotten.

“The boys did something that this area will never forget and I hope it leads to more tennis championships locally,” Lipe said. “We broke that bubble and hopefully we can continue to do great things at the state tournament.”

Thanks for all the support

There are a lot of people behind the scenes that helped make these state titles possible and the kids and coaches didn’t shy away from recognizing that either.

“What really motivated us was our coaches and our parents, because they’ve really been through a lot to get us to that point,” Trimpe said. “I think that was a big part of it.

“Especially my parents to drive me to all these tournaments to develop, to give me private lessons, to pay for the private lessons. All they’ve done for me, it’s actually pretty amazing to see how much they’ve sacrificed for me. To be able to give it back to them, that’s how I was motivated.”

Epenesa echoed that same sentiment. From his mom rushing to him crying because it was his last high school athletic event to reflecting on all the coaches that have helped him — it’s all been special.

“The way Edwardsville is successful is the mindset of our head coaches,” Epenesa said. “Coach Lakatos and the coaches for all the sports, you just see how they want to get the job done. I can’t express how happy I am to have coaches like coach (Matt) Martin, coach (Mike) Waldo and coach Lakatos to guide me through my athletic career. All the assistants like coach (Kelsey) Pickering and coach (Kyle) Stewart have done a lot for me, too.

“What (the coaches) do is hard and I respect every one of them. I love them all and they help me and I hope one day I can help them.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter