An Oiler slick with success

While East Alton-Wood River football player Zach Kincade has certainly earned his share of local recognition in the last three years, he has recently turned heads nationally.

Kincade, a junior, has been selected to be part of the Semper Fidelis All-American program, a U.S. Marine Corps program that honors high school athletes. One hundred athletes from different sports were named to the All-American team for their academic and athletic accomplishments. Kincade and the other All-American selections will attend a ceremony July 13 at Quantico, Va.

“When I heard I was selected, I didn’t really believe it,” Kincade said. “Only 100 athletes are selected in something like this from all over the country. It’s a good thing for me; I can get my name out there to colleges.”

But he would not have been named to the All-American team if it were not for his performance in the classroom.

“They are very important to me,” he said. “I carry a 4.0 GPA and have a 27 on my ATC.”

Kincade applied to be on the All-American team and was notified by Marine Corps Sgt. Keith Morris, a Metro East Marine Corps recruiter, when the decision was made. Community involvement was considered when naming the team.

Kincade plays offensive guard and middle linebacker for the Oilers. Last season, he finished the season with 67 solo tackles and 42 assists. He also earned all-Prairie State Conference first-team honors for middle linebacker and second-team honors for offensive guard and was named the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Defensive Lineman of the Year.

“I really enjoyed my production this year on defense,” he said. “When the team you are on works as a team, that’s what you get.”

In the fall, EA-WR finished the season with a 6-4 mark and also qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

“It was quite a year for us,” Kincade said. “After going 1-8 two years in a row, it was awesome to do this well. I think we can do even better next year.”

He started playing football in the sixth grade with the Junior Oiler program and has flourished ever since.

“I really loved it from the beginning,” Kincade said.

He continued with football in sixth and seventh grade and earned a varsity starting spot his freshman year.

“It was a little scary, getting to start as a freshman,” Kincade said. “My first game was against Columbia; they’re a powerhouse.”

Kincade started earning recognition from the beginning of his varsity career. He earned a position on the all-Prairie state football team as a freshman, as he made the honorable mention list as a linebacker. Kincade earned first-team honors as a sophomore in the linebacker position. Of course, the all-conference and All-American performer is already thinking about continuing at the next level.

“I’m looking to play at the Division I level,” he said. “I recently went to Drake University to watch a spring game. I want to advertise myself to Division I schools and get a scholarship.”

The middle linebacker said he would consider the small college option as well. But Kincade still has another year to play for the Oilers first and that’s his true focus right now.

“We have expectations,” he said. “We want to do as well or better than this year. We only lose three or four seniors this year. I’d like for us to make a better playoff run next year.”

Hopefully it means the EA-WR football program’s first playoff victory.

Not a one-sport athlete, Kincade wrestled his freshman and sophomore year and for a short while this year. Although he didn’t finish the season, he said he expects to be back on the mats next year. He was a state qualifier as a sophomore.

“Hopefully, I’ll make a postseason run there as well,” he said.

