Annual run to benefit Edwardsville Wrestling Club

The third annual 5K Face Off and 1-mile Fun Run is set for Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, 6168 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The race will start at Edwardsville High School and end at the wrestling center. The route will continue past the high school track to the bike trail.

All registered 5k runners can run the 1 mile Fun Run for free.

Packet pickup will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the wrestling center, or on race day.

There will be a post-race party with bounce houses, games, snacks, and local vendors.

Proceeds will benefit the Edwardsville Wrestling Club, a nonprofit organization.

For more information, contact Shelly Marino at (618) 410-1385. More information is available at this link.

