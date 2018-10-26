Another Friday night for Redbirds and Oilers

× Expand (Left photo) EA-WR’s Garrett Holt wraps up a Dupo player on Sept. 21 at Memorial Stadium. The Oilers are in the playoffs for a third straight year and have drawn Carlinville for the third time in a row. EA-WR plays a 3A first-round game at Carlinville at 7 p.m. Friday. [photos by Jeff Helmkamp](Right photo) Alton senior Ahmad Sanders runs with the football on Oct. 12 vs. Granite City. The Redbirds are back in the 7A playoffs and play at Rolling Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Alton and East Alton-Wood River football teams lost plenty of offensive punch from last season.

But the two teams still found a way to get back to the state playoffs this fall.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Redbirds and Oilers will be playing their first-round state playoff contests 252 miles apart. Alton will travel to suburban Chicago to take on Rolling Meadows (9-0), while East Alton-Wood River will head to Carlinville (9-0) for the third year in a row. The Oilers and Redbirds are the only Riverbend teams that have qualified for this year’s IHSA state football playoffs.

Alton (5-4) will be making its second straight state playoff appearance. Last year, the Redbirds beat Lincoln Park 32-12 in the first round.

“It’s not an easy schedule that we play, so for us to get five wins is a good feeling,” Alton coach Eric Dickerson said. “But to make the playoffs is a great feeling.”

EA-WR, which has a 6-3 record and captured the Prairie State Conference title this fall, is in the state playoffs for the third straight year. The Oilers lost to Carlinville in the first round in each of the last two years.

“It’s always nice to be in the playoffs and getting an extra week for the kids,” EA-WR coach Garry Herron said.

The Oilers will take a six-game winning streak to Carlinville (9-0). They lost their first three games to Breese Central, Civic Memorial and Madison.

“The offense came around and the defense played really well,” Herron said.

The Oilers lost their top offensive players — Gabe Grimes and Zach Womack — to graduation. They combined for 2,086 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns in ‘17.

Herron said despite the key losses, he was optimistic his team was going to turn in another strong season in ‘18.

“We told the kids that our expectations are still pretty high,” the EA-WR coach said. “They would either live up to them or they wouldn’t.”

Brody Newberry was the Oilers’ top offensive performer with 1,053 yards rushing and 13 TDs before suffering a broken leg in Week 7 against South Fork, ending his sophomore season. Reggie Newtall is second on the team in TDs with seven.

The Redbirds graduated three of their top offensive players last year in Darrell Smith, Johnathan Bumpers and Kevin Caldwell Jr. Smith rushed for 1,324 yards with 15 TDs and Bumpers and Caldwell had a combined 11 receiving TDs.

This year, Alton has been getting strong offensive efforts from Terrance Walker, Ahmad Sanders and Tim Johnson. Walker and Sanders have combined for more than 1,400 yards receiving with 13 TDs and Johnson rushed for 970 yards with six TDs.

“It starts up front with the O-line,” Dickerson said. “Those guys have really busted their tails for them to do what they’ve done and give time for (quarterback) Andrew (Jones) to get the ball to our receivers, Terry and Ahmad, then open up holes for Tim.”

Jones — the junior quarterback — has thrown for 1,969 yards and 17 passing TDs and three rushing TDs, while tossing 12 interceptions.

Alton had wins over Granite City, Quincy, Belleville East, O’Fallon and Colllinsville. The victory over Quincy in Week 2 was the 500th win in program history.

“It’s been an up and down season for us,” Dickerson said. “We had some good moments and bad moments, but for these kids to stay together and fight the way they have and pull out games is great.”

STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF APPEARANCES

ALTON REDBIRDS

1988, 1992, 1994, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2017, 2018

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER OILERS

1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2018

