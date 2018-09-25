photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Late September in the Midwest can play host to a myriad of weather scenarios.

The weather was hot and humid in the days leading up to the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 21-23 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison. But thanks to a weather front that moved in Sept. 21, there were clouds in the air and temperatures cooled down.

Racers competed under sunny conditions in front of a sellout crowd on the second day of the event.

“This event has shown three years of impressive growth,” said Chris Blair, executive vice-president and general manager. “It just goes to show that the St. Louis region loves NHRA and NHRA loves the St. Louis region. In this day and age of reviewing and critiquing live event attendance, it’s great to see another win at Gateway.”

Chip Ellis finished with a record elapsed time of 6.764 seconds in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Besides Ellis, other top qualifiers were Steve Torrence in Top Fuel, Robert Hight in Funny Car and Jeg Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock. Additionally, the Pro Modified class ran its quickest field in the series’ history with all 16 cars running in times of 5.60 and 5.70. No one ever had a Pro Mod running quicker than a 5.70 to qualify until this year’s NHRA Midwest Nationals.

In the finals, Matt Smith used a holeshot to take out L.E. Tonglett in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tanner Gray defeated Drew Skillman in Pro Stock Car, Hight knocked off Tim Wilkerson in Funny Car, and Torrence beat Clay Millican in Top Fuel.

Smith, a two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, got out ahead of Tonglett at the hit and never looked back, making it his 20th career win, his second in 2018 and his first at Gateway.

Gray, the Pro Stock points leader heading into the event, increased his points lead by nailing a 6.567 elapsed time at 211 mph, while Skillman shook his tires at the hit. For Gray, this was his sixth win of the season.

Hight, who came into the Midwest Nationals at second place in the standings, left Gateway as the leader with 30 points after getting the victory. The win did not come easy, though, for the AAA Insurance sponsored driver as he ran into the wall after his Camaro exploded while crossing the finish line.

Torrence remains the Top Fuel points leader after taking down Millican in the finals.

Torrence finished with a time of 3.770 at 323.66 mph. Millican raced a 3.798 at 320.28 mph.

Torrence said he enjoys competing at Gateway.

“This place is beginning to be my favorite by far because we’ve won here back to back,” he said. “I’ve been here a lot. I have a lot of history at this track. I love to come here.”

The winner’s circle

Steve Torrence has 27 career victories

Tanner Gray became the youngest winner in NHRA history with a win in Las Vegas in 2017

L.E. Tonglett works as a firefighter

Robert Hight’s nickname is Top Gun

Matt Smith’ father, Rickie, competes in NHRA Pro Mod Series

Jeg Coughlin Jr. is a six-time world champion in Pro Stock division

Chip Ellis made his 2018 season debut in a race at Indianapolis in August

