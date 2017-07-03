Area gymnasts excel at national competition

GODFREY — Mackenzie Butler of Mid-Illinois Gymnastics finished in first place in Advanced Tumbling ages 15-16 and third place in Elite Girls Tumbling (no age group) in the U.S. Tumbling and Trampoline National Championships in Madison, Wisc., this past week.

Teammate Amber Exton was third in Advanced 15-16 and 10th in Elite (she was injured in Elite warmups). Butler and Exton have been members of the USTA National Tumbling Team (27 girls from many states) for the past two years. Mid-Illinois teammate Layni Sebold (Advanced 13-14) was the third member of a team with Butler and Exton that received the second-place Advanced National Team award (top three scores).

Other Mid-Illinois tumbling team members fared well at Nationals. Placing in top 10 were Allison Jennings (fourth) and Caroline Cain (seventh) in Intermediate age 9; Allison Wooden, second in Novice 10; Jaylee Evans, fourth in Subnovice age 9; and Nicholas Wooden, fourth in Subnovice boys 13-14. On average there were 4 to 6 flights of 10 in every age group level.

Mid-Illinois team members also receiving flight awards were Maya Bock and Megan Stewart (Intermediate 9), Sophie Rose (Novice 10) and SerRiiah Jones (Subnovice 9 ). At the prestigious Nationals, there were more than 2,500 athletes competing in tumbling and trampoline from 142 clubs in 17 states.

