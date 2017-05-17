Area youngsters advance to sectional competition in MLB Pitch, Hit & Run

Champions are crowned in four different groups – all-around, pitch, hit and run – in each age divisions. The winners advance to sectional competition on Saturday at Vandalia.

Pitch, Hit and Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. The program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

Boys and girls have a chance to advance through four levels of competition, including Team Championships at Major League ballparks and the national finals during the 2017 MLB All-Star Week in Miami, Fla.

There were 34 participants in the baseball competition and one participant in the softball competition. Here's the list of winners who advanced to the sectional competition:

BASEBALL

7/8

All-Around champion– Ayden Sepich, 7, Columbia, Ill.

Pitch champion – Ayden Sepich, 7, Columbia, Ill.

Hit champions – Wyatt Harris, 7, Wood River and Carter Watson, 7, Brighton

Run champion – Grady Farrrell, 8, East Alton

9/10

All-Around champion – Joseph Chiarodo, 10, Edwardsville

Pitch champions – Joseph Chiarodo, 10, Edwardsville and Brady Jones, 9, East Alton

Hit champion – Sean Maberry, 9, Wood River

Run champion – Mason Crump, 9, Wood River

11/12

All-Around champion – Owen Wieneke, 11, East Alton

Pitch champions – Owen Wieneke, 11, East Alton and Griffin Crank, 11, South Roxana

Hit champion – Cade Smay, 11, Wood River

Run champion – Evan Wells, 11, Wood River

13/14

All-Around champion – William Abney, 14, Wood River

Pitch champion – Ted Webb, 14, Wood River

Hit champion – William Abney, 14, Wood River

Run champion – Braeden Wells, 14, Wood River

SOFTBALL

All-Around champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River

Pitch champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River

Hit champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River

Run champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River