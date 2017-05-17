Area youngsters advance to sectional competition in MLB Pitch, Hit & Run

Champions are crowned in four different groups – all-around, pitch, hit and run – in each age divisions. The winners advance to sectional competition on Saturday at Vandalia.
Pitch, Hit and Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. The program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.
Boys and girls have a chance to advance through four levels of competition, including Team Championships at Major League ballparks and the national finals during the 2017 MLB All-Star Week in Miami, Fla.
There were 34 participants in the baseball competition and one participant in the softball competition. Here's the list of winners who advanced to the sectional competition:
BASEBALL
7/8
All-Around champion– Ayden Sepich, 7, Columbia, Ill.
Pitch champion – Ayden Sepich, 7, Columbia, Ill.
Hit champions – Wyatt Harris, 7, Wood River and Carter Watson, 7, Brighton
Run champion – Grady Farrrell, 8, East Alton
9/10
All-Around champion – Joseph Chiarodo, 10, Edwardsville
Pitch champions – Joseph Chiarodo, 10, Edwardsville and Brady Jones, 9, East Alton
Hit champion – Sean Maberry, 9, Wood River
Run champion – Mason Crump, 9, Wood River
11/12
All-Around champion – Owen Wieneke, 11, East Alton
Pitch champions – Owen Wieneke, 11, East Alton and Griffin Crank, 11, South Roxana
Hit champion – Cade Smay, 11, Wood River
Run champion – Evan Wells, 11, Wood River
13/14
All-Around champion – William Abney, 14, Wood River
Pitch champion – Ted Webb, 14, Wood River
Hit champion – William Abney, 14, Wood River
Run champion – Braeden Wells, 14, Wood River
SOFTBALL
All-Around champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River
Pitch champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River
Hit champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River
Run champion – Lexi Ryan, 13, Wood River