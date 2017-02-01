Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: February 1, 2017

Basketball | Oliver Stephen

Stephen, a senior on the Edwardsville boys’ basketball team, joined an elite fraternity with the program Jan. 27.

Stephen became the 22nd Tiger in program history to join the 1,000-point club. He accomplished the feat at the 3:58 mark of the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer during a 76-49 rout of Belleville West. Stephen finished with 17 points and knocked down 5 treys in the win.

The efforts earned him this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Stephen also joined fellow senior teammates Mark Smith and A.J. Epenesa in the 1,000-point club, becoming the first trio from the same graduating class to join the elite group at EHS.

“It’s pretty awesome to hit 1,000 points,” Stephen said. “It’s super special because I grew up with Mark and A.J. and to get to 1,000 points with them — the first trio to do that — is awesome.”

Stephen was third on the team in scoring entering this week at 13.8 points per game and was knocking down 3-pointers at a 60.2 percent clip.

