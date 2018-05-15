ATHLETICS: Fore Alton athletics

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

The 20th annual Alton Athletics Association golf tournament took place on May 11 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

The golf tournament is a major yearly fundraiser to support athletics in Alton District 11. The Alton Athletics Association is a 5013c dedicated to fundraising for the Alton public school system middle and high school teams. Carlita Tolbert serves as president, while Stephanie Jones is vice president and Carina Jones is treasurer.

A slew Alton teachers, coaches and other faculty, along with members of the community, attended and played in the tournament.

Before the start AHS director of athletics Jeff Alderman introduced 6 senior Redbird athletes who are headed to college next year after stellar careers. Brianna Hatfield (girls soccer), Diarra Smith (girls basketball), Gwen Hunter (girls volleyball), Abby Fischer (girls tennis), Charlie Erler (baseball) and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. (football and boys basketball) were on hand for the festivities. Alderman also recognized Darrell Smith (football and boys basketball) and Courteney Wilson (wrestling), who were unable to attend.

Several of the student athletes will continue their playing careers in college. Hatfield is headed to Division I Florida Gulf Coast for soccer, while Erler will play baseball at D-I Lipscomb and Caldwell and Darrell Smith are going the junior college route. Caldwell will play basketball at Southwestern Illinois College and Smith will continue his football career at the College of DuPage.

The rest are all off to college, too. Diarra Smith will attend Jackson State University to study medicine, Hunter is going to Illinois State for architecture, Fischer is headed to Ole Miss for pharmaceutical science and Wilson will attend Howard University.