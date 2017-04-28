Back and better than ever

Roxana junior Jordan Hawkins is picking up where he left off last season for the Shells’ track and field program.

Last season Hawkins finished fourth at the Class 2A state meet in the discus with a heave of 164 feet, 2 inches. Fairly new to the art of throwing, Hawkins was steamrolling through the sport.

Then in the fall the train came off the rails. Also an important member of the Roxana football team, he tore the labrum in his shoulder in a Week 3 loss to Hillsboro, 20-12.

The injury put Hawkins on the shelf and put his junior throwing season in limbo, but the tenacious athlete was determined to not let that happen.

“Week 3 of football I tore my labrum about halfway. I went to a few different doctors and I finally went to (George) Paletta (of the St. Louis Cardinals) and he said the only way it was going to get better is if I had surgery,” Hawkins said. “Paletta did my surgery and I did my physical therapy at Alton Memorial Human Motion Institute, and my physical therapist did an outstanding job and got me back.”

Now he feels fantastic and he’s back on track, speeding in the right direction. He threw a personal record 173-4 on April 14 at the Wood River Relays and followed that up with a 170-5 at the Roxana Relays on April 17. He also set the new small-school Madison County Meet record in the discus on Monday in Wood River with a toss of 169-8.

Unfortunately, he’s not back competing in the shot put yet, but that is coming soon.

“I started throwing at about 4 months out and I’m not at full strength yet, but I’m approaching it for sure,” Hawkins said.

“I’m doing a little bit of training for (shot put), but it’s bugging my shoulder a little bit. In disc training, everything feels great. It feels back to normal.”

Roxana head coach Juli Akal attributes it to his diligent work ethic.

“I never had any doubt and I don’t think Jordan did either that he’d be able to come back,” Akal said. “He actually made a comment at one point that his doctor said he might even be stronger after the surgery because he had some nagging things before the tear of his labrum.

“He worked all winter. After the surgery he did a lot of footwork and worked on his lower body and out in the fields before our season even began he was throwing over 150, so I was pretty confident he was going to be OK.”

She also said cracking the 170 mark was huge in adding to his confidence. A PR right out of the gates proved he was back.

“That 170 mark was weighing heavily on him and I was really relieved when he got that at Wood River (Relays),” Akal said. “Once he got that I knew after that he had that off of his chest and he’d be able to keep improving.”

Standing 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 220 pounds, Hawkins is a physical specimen. That raw physical ability, combined with his tireless work ethic and commitment to studying his craft, all feed into his bright future.

“He has unlimited potential because of his work ethic and the way he studies everything,” Akal said. “He has watched every video and takes in every bit of information that he can.”

The letters have started flooding in. Hawkins has received recruiting letters from schools like Yale, Harvard, Louisiana State University, Mizzou, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Stanford, to name a few.

“I think there has been about 17 or 18 recruiting letters, not offers,” Hawkins said. “I have one from every major conference beside the Big 12. There is a bunch of interest and letters, and hopefully I can do well this year and get an offer from one of them.”

Akal thinks as his distances continue to go further, so will his stock in the recruitment process.

“At one point he told me his dream school would be LSU, but he was trying to be realistic in what he likes, but I think if he reaches that 200-foot mark it will be wherever he wants to go, he’ll go,” Akal said.

Hawkins admitted it has been a tough road back. There was plenty of physical therapy and setbacks. It was frustrating sometimes, but he never gave up and he believed in himself.

“It was definitely tough,” Hawkins said. “I couldn’t really move my arm for about 2 weeks after surgery and then just getting back, trying to stretch out all that scar tissue and get rid of it was tough. Sometimes I even thought I retore it because it was painful. Then weight training started picking up and everything is coming back as fast as it is.

“I’m never going to let an injury hold me back.”

Akal relishes having such a special athlete in her program. He’s more than just a physical athlete: he’s sort of an inspiration to the program and wise beyond his years.

“He’s an amazing kid,” Akal said. “He’s a leader. (Scott) Stahlhut is no longer technically my assistant coach, but he continues to work with Jordan on his own and all our throwers and I so appreciate that, but Jordan — a couple days a week when Mr. Stahlhut’s not available and I’m not able to be with the throwers — Jordan is really helping me with the other throwers. They’re learning a lot from him too and our numbers are skyrocketing in the throws. I’ve got 4 girls and 7 or 8 boys that are all throwing this year and they’re all doing pretty well, but it’s all because they see Jordan’s success and they want to get out there and do that. He’s helping build our program, too.

“What’s so exciting about Jordan is there is so much untapped there. There’s no telling what he could do. We’re all figuring it out as we go, but it’s been fun figuring it out.”

