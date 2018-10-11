Back at full strength

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Emily Johnson competes in the first mile of the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 1.

Emily Johnson had reason to smile after crossing the finish line in the Alton Invitational on Sept. 19.

“I get to ride the bus home and I’m happy about that,” the Granite City senior said.

A year ago, Johnson had to leave Gordon Moore Park in an ambulance after experiencing the most frightening moment of her high school cross country career. She suffered a heat stroke just minutes after the girls race at the Alton Invitational.

“It was really scary,” Granite City junior Chessy Nikonowicz said.

Since that setback, Johnson has blossomed into one of the Warriors’ top runners. She finished her junior season with her first trip to sectionals. This season, she earned her first medal after placing 11th in the Tiger Classic at SIUE on Sept. 5 and helped the Warriors win the Collinsville Invitational a week later.

“I was so ready coming into my senior year,” said Johnson, who is in her fourth season with the GCHS cross country program. “I felt so excited. I feel like there’s a lot more to come for me.”

Johnson’s high school cross country career is about to come to an end. The Warriors will be competing in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional on Oct. 20 at SIUE. The sectional meet is scheduled for Oct. 27 at Quincy.

All of the runners competed under extremely hot conditions at the 2017 Alton meet. After the girls race, Johnson was on her way to Muenstermann Pavilion to cool off before something went wrong.

“I remember at the end of the race when she was in front of me,” Nikonowicz said. “I was watching her, and I thought I was the one going crazy when I saw her go a different direction. I remember crossing the line looking for her and wondering where she went.”

Johnson was rolling around the pavilion floor, with people covering with a blanket and pouring ice on her. During that time, she kept screaming Nikonowicz’s name numerous times.

“My throat hurt very bad after that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she got to revisit that moment with several people at the 2018 Alton meet.

“They were saying I was very hot after my race,” she said. “So they started covering me in towels in one side and they poured ice on me. I don’t remember that happening.”

After Johnson was carried to the ambulance, several members of the GCHS girls cross country team broke down in tears, including Nikonowicz.

“We’re like a family, so if something happens to any one of us, we all kind of don’t know where to go and what to do,” Nikonowicz said.

Johnson spent two hours at the hospital before she was released.

“It was crazy to think about that I was in the hospital,” Johnson said. “I had some of my good friends come over that night just to sit with me. They were telling me about it.”

The senior said Nikonowicz showed tremendous support.

“We build each other up,” she said. “We’re always encouraging for each other, we’re always being there for each other and motivating each other every day. I feel like that could build a friendship up.”

Johnson is the only senior on the GCHS girls varsity team. Coach Richie Skirball said he had high hopes for her when the 2018 season began in August.

“There have been few who worked harder than she has,” he said. “She was tied with Andrew O’Keefe for the highest mileage, so she has put in a large amount of mileage and a large amount of work to continue to expand her talents.”

