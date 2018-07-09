Back in action

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

Jim Claywell was exhausted after losing in three sets in his men’s open doubles championship match at the Alton Open on July 8 at the Raymond “Bud” Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park.

The Godfrey resident and former longtime Marquette Catholic tennis coach played in a total of three 3-set matches — two doubles and one singles — in the three-day tournament.

Still, Claywell was happy he got to play in his first tournament in a year.

“It was a lot of fun and a lot of hard work,” he said.

Claywell and Steve Moehn lost to brothers Devan and Dylan Faulkenberg of Troy 1-6, 6-2, 3-6 in a men’s open doubles championship match that lasted almost two hours. Claywell and Moehn, who is from St. Louis, earned runner-up plaques.

“Steve and I have been playing for a long time and it’s fun to get out there and play against guys a third of our age,” said Claywell, who was eliminated in the consolation round in men’s open singles. “You just try to compete and all you can ask for is an opportunity to keep the match close and maybe win and we had that.”

Claywell was also thrilled that the Alton Open returned to the Simpson Center for the first time in several years. Six of the eight courts were resurfaced and returned to quality playing conditions thanks to funds raised by the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program.

“The work that (my wife) Kathy Claywell and the (Simpson Memorial Tennis Program) committee did to get these courts to the way they are, it’s wonderful,” Claywell said. “I remember when this place was built 30 to 40 years ago. The fact that we got it to where the community can come back and use it and have tournaments out here is just tremendous.”

Besides Claywell, other Riverbend players who competed in the Alton Open included Ally Bartholomew, A.J. Bower, Abby Fischer, Daniel McCluskey, Grace Schulz, and Joe Segneri. The three-day tournament had a total of 50 competitors.

Fischer, who graduated from Alton High in May, finished second to Nuran Ercal 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s open singles finals. She led 4-1 in the first set before Ercal, who is originally from Turkey, came back to win 10 straight games to pull away.

Last year’s Alton Open was conducted at Lewis and Clark Community College. Tournament director James Humphrey said he was glad the tournament was back at the Simpson Center.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “A lot of folks who have never been here have been commenting on their own about how nice and how pretty it is out here and how nice the courts are set up for watching tennis and playing tennis. All of the people have donated their time and their money and the city and the folks from public works have put a lot of time and effort into redoing the courts, the landscaping and the pro shop. The people are really appreciated.”

Alton Open Champions

Men’s Open Singles — Devan Faulkenberg (Troy)

NTRP Men’s 3.0 Singles — Timothy Reinwald (Valley Park, Mo.)

NTRP Men’s 4.0 Singles — Dennis Myers (Wentzville, Mo.)

NTRP Women’s 3.5 Singles — Princess Imoukhuede (Champaign)

Women’s Open Singles — Nuran Ercal (St. Louis)

NTRP Combined Men’s 7.0 Doubles — John McGowan and Tod Robberson (St. Louis)

Men’s Open Doubles — Devan and Dylan Faulkenberg (Troy)

Women’s Open Doubles — Toni McDonald and Dani Schlottman (St. Louis)

