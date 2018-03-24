Back in the saddle

After ending her junior season with an injury that forced her to go to two hospitals and undergo internal surgery, Rebekah Johnes was thrilled to be back with the Marquette Catholic girls soccer team when the season began March 13.

“I’m really happy to be playing with some of my best friends,” the Marquette senior said. “It’s really wonderful. I definitely feel 100 percent after my injury.”

Johnes helped the Explorers start their season with a 5-1 win over the Gibault Hawks at a Metro Cup Tournament match at Althoff High, their first season opening victory since ‘14. The Alton school went on to finish third in the Adidas Division of the Metro Cup with a 3-1 record.

Now, Johnes has her sights set on helping her team go back to the state tournament this spring. When she was a sophomore, she helped the Explorers place third in the Class 1A state tournament.

“I would love to go to state and win state,” Johnes said. “That’s always the goal, but we’ve got to start here and we’ve got to start making changes. I think we’ll have a successful season ahead of us.”

During the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional championship match between Marquette and Rochester on May 19, Johnes was kneed in the stomach by one of the Rochester players, creating a hole in her small intestine.

Johnes went to a local hospital, then she was sent to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where she underwent internal surgery and stayed for 10 days.

“It was pretty scary,” Johnes said. “It was definitely something I had to overcome. But it’s definitely something that has made me stronger and a better player. It’s definitely something that I bounced back from. My team, my coaches and my family have been so supportive and I really appreciate all of the prayers and all of the good wishes that I got while I was at the hospital.”

Johnes said at first, she was afraid the doctors were going to tell her that her soccer career was over after the injury.

“I was going to fight to play,” Johnes said. “I wasn’t going to agree with that. I got cleared and I wasn’t going to let that injury hold me back, because soccer is something that I love.”

Soccer has been Johnes’ favorite sport since she started playing it at age 4. This year, she’s playing in her fourth varsity season with the Explorers.

“I love playing with my friends,” the Marquette senior said. “It helps me make a lot of friends. It’s something that I’ve done since I was little. I really enjoyed playing. I enjoy going out and winning. I enjoy the feeling of being on the field with my best friends and achieving the goals that we worked for all season.”

Johnes is one of the Explorers’ defenders. Last year, she helped Marquette finish with nine shutouts.

“I’ve always played defense,” she said. “I really like it. It’s definitely my favorite position. I feel at home when I’m playing defense.”

Johnes is one of 11 returning players from last year’s team that finished 11-7-1. Marquette lost 3-2 to Rochester in the regional finals.

First-year Marquette head coach Brian Hoener said he’s pleased with the way Johnes has been performing after the first week of the season.

“Rebekah has been doing well for us all year long,” said Hoener, who replaced Steve Mitchell as coach. “She’s steady back there and she doesn’t make any mistakes. She’s a good leader and a good teammate. She’s one of those people you like having in your program because you can always count on her. You can always count that she’s trying to do the best thing for the program, whether it’s on the field or off.”

Johnes also shares team captain duties with seniors Lauren Fischer and Lauren Walsh.

“I think we all work together well,” Johnes said. “We’ve known each other for such a long time. We played together for a long time and I think that us three together along with the other seniors bond really well and I think it’s just good leadership for the team. I really appreciate Lauren Walsh and Lauren Fischer.”

