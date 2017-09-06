Back on course

Chris Shaw had reason to be thrilled when he competed in the Mud Mountain 5K Classic on July 29 at SIUE.

It’s the first time in five years the Edwardsville High graduate raced in the annual cross country event.

“It’s great,” Shaw said. “You get to see everybody.”

Shaw was one of 338 runners competing in the race under cool and sunny conditions. He finished 177th with a time of 25 minutes, 56 seconds.

His mother, Lindsay, said she was glad her son returned to Mud Mountain after a long hiatus.

“It’s his passion,” she said. “He loves to run, so it makes me teary when I see him running and doing what he loves, coming back and trying to get back to where he was.”

Shaw took a five-year break from running after going through the biggest battle of his life — he was fighting cancer.

“It gave me a much better appreciation for running,” Shaw said. “I wasn’t able to do it for a long time. So I’m slowly trying to get back into it. I’ve been trying to stay in shape.”

Shaw was diagnosed with t-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2012. He’s now in remission.

“He’s blessed with a strong supportive family,” said Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak, who is also the Mud Mountain race director. “He’s always been a tough kid. We’re blessed that he’s healthy. I know with some of the chemo and other medications he has taken, he really can’t run as much as he did in the past. So I was very happy when his dad said that he was able to run it (the Mud Mountain) today. It’s one of those inspiring stories which everybody can look at.”

Shaw graduated from EHS in 2011. He competed with the Tigers’ cross country and track teams.

In his senior year, he was named an alternate to the cross country team at the state meet. Edwardsville qualified for state by placing fifth in the Class 3A Normal West Sectional.

Shaw continued his cross country and track career at Milligan College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Elizabethtown, Tenn. He competed in both sports in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

During his sophomore year, Shaw found out there was something wrong.

“Honestly, I felt like there was something in my throat,” he said. “It was kind of weird. I didn’t feel sick. I didn’t have a headache or anything. It was during homecoming at school and my dad was in town for it. He was like, ‘Hey, let’s get you checked out and afterwards we’ll grab you some lunch.’ We went to an urgent care, they did some blood work and they did some tests. That’s when everything started to unfold.”

After Shaw was diagnosed with cancer in October 2012, he had to return home to get treatment. He continued to get treatment until 2015.

“It’s been a journey,” Shaw said.

In 2014, Shaw was chosen as an Athlete in Need by the Festival of Miles, a St. Louis-based track event that started in 2008 as a way to raise money for Bridgette Schutzman, a standout Saint Louis University runner involved in a car crash that left her in a coma.

Shaw graduated from Milligan in ‘16. He’s now working at SIUE’s Intervarsity Christian Fellowship.

“I’m two years off of treatment and things are going well,” Shaw said.

The EHS graduate said he was pleased with the support he has gotten from the community since he was diagnosed.

“The running community was definitely a huge part of that,” he said. “There was a time where I was in the hospital for a little bit. Some of the Edwardsville high schoolers and some of the alums came to visit me for a little bit. It’s a really tight-knit community.”

Shaw, 24, competed in his first Mud Mountain race when he was in sixth grade. He now has competed in the event nine times.

“It’s great to see because there were many years that we were out here watching every 5K he has ever ran all through cross country season in middle school and high school,” Lindsay Shaw said. “So when he was diagnosed, it was devastating that he couldn’t run. One of the effects of it is his knees need to be replaced. So he will be a candidate for total knee replacement down the line. But he’s able to come back and do some of these races and it’s great to see him come back and gain strength and do what he loves to do.”

