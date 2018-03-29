Back on the sidelines

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Darin Kimble will be working in his second stint as the Granite City Warriors’ hockey coach in the ‘18-19 season. He coached the program from 2002-2004.

The last time Darin Kimble coached a Granite City hockey team, the Warriors were skating around East Alton Ice Arena with a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association trophy.

That year was 2004.

The Warriors swept the DeSmet Spartans two games to none in the best-of-three championship series. They beat DeSmet 6-2 in game two to finish their MVCHA season at 25-0-1. Kimble then stepped down as head coach.

“We had a really good hockey club — one of the best seasons Granite City has ever seen,” Kimble said. “We were undefeated on the Illinois side that year when we won the championship. It was a special group of kids. They had a lot of talent, so we put them into the right direction and everything worked out fine.”

After coaching the Central States and Twin Bridges youth hockey programs for several years and spending more time with his son Lawson, Kimble is returning as the Warriors’ coach for the ‘18-19 season.

The Granite City hockey board voted Kimble, a former NHL player, to become the head coach on March 2.

“It’s been a while,” Kimble said. “My kid is going to be a freshman next year at the high school. I guess it was time to get back into coaching since he’s going to be there. I thought I would spend the last four years coaching with him. There are a bunch of kids that are playing on the team that I know. It’s probably the right time to do it.”

Kimble will replace Dany Greene, who headed the program for two years and will remain on the team as an assistant.

“He’s done a good job with these kids,” Kimble said of Greene. “He’s got them going into the right direction.”

Next year, Kimble will take over a Granite City MVCHA team that finished with its first winning record since the ‘11-12 season. They were 13-10 after winning eight games the year before and will return numerous players such as freshmen Mason Roehr and Drake Bettorf and juniors Pavol Hutchins and Alex Marshall.

“We have a good hockey club, so we’re going to build on that,” Kimble said. “Hard work has come into play at some point in time. We’ll have the kids work hard and have fun and I think we’ll be fine.”

Kimble coached Roehr and Bettorf while they were playing for the Twin Bridges program.

“I work with Drake’s dad, Hank, for the city of Granite City,” Kimble said. “I keep up to date with Justin Roehr (Mason’s dad) because his kid is a really good baseball player. I like to see how he’s going to do. It’s been 5-6 years, so we’ll get back into it. But I know the kids. Mason is a good kid. He likes to work hard and Drake is the same way. It will be good.”

The new Granite City coach said he’s also excited to coach his son, who played for the Triple A Blues program for three years.

“He’s a good little hard-working kid,” Kimble said. “So we just have to bring his good attitude toward the game and see what he can do.”

Kimble coached the Granite City hockey program for two years.

In the 2003-2004 season, Granite City had teams in both the Mid-States and MVCHA leagues. Kimble was the head coach for both teams. The Warriors won a combined 41 games, 25 in the MVCHA and 16 in the Mid-States. They became the first team to finish the MVCHA season without a loss.

The year before, Kimble shared coaching duties with Will Connolly on the Mid-States team. Granite City finished 10-10-1 after winning just four games in the 2001-2002 season.

Kimble said the style of play in the MVCHA is different than it was 15 years ago.

“The game has changed a little bit and the coaching styles have changed a little bit,” he said. “It’s a different kind of era they’re running here now.”

Kimble played seven seasons in the NHL. He was a member of the St. Louis Blues from 1990-1992 and had stints with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and Quebec Nordiques (now Colorado Avalanche). Kimble scored 23 goals in his career, while working primarily as an enforcer.

