Back to the gridiron

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Madison’s Delvondre Jenkins hugs Metro East Lutheran’s Darion Brooks while Lamont Buckels (30) and Jalen Moore (24) of Madison look on before the Trojans and Knights squared off on Sept. 2 at Madison High. Jenkins and Brooks were teammates on the MELHS/Madison co-op team last year before the schools split into two programs this year.

After the Madison Trojans cruised to a 56-0 win over the Metro East Lutheran Knights in their home opener on Sept. 2, sophomores Delvondre Jenkins and DeAngelo Briggs decided to give head coach Mike Hill a Gatorade bath.

“I asked one of my teammates and I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Jenkins said. “He said, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we did it.”

With time expired, Jenkins and Briggs dumped a bucket of ice water on Hill at the sidelines.

“It was cold, but it was a good feeling,” the Madison coach said.

The Trojans certainly gave their fans something to cheer about. The win over MELHS marked the first time since the 1990s a Madison football team won a home game.

“We’re grateful for whoever came out today,” Hill said. “I thank the city for showing the support for the Madison football team. Hopefully, we can get more people to come out and support us.”

This fall, Madison High fielded a football team for the first time since 1991. Madison co-oped with Metro East Lutheran the last two years before both schools decided to go their separate ways this year.

“It feels great,” Jenkins said. “I love all of the hype from the school and the fans out here every time we play. This is something new for the community. We’re just bringing it back and trying to make history.”

The Trojans are 2-1. They began their season on Aug. 25 with a 64-0 win over Our Lady Sacred Heart Academy on the road. They lost to East Alton-Wood River 36-6 on Sept. 8.

Madison will play Bunker Hill at 11 a.m. Saturday at home. The Trojans also have home games against Pecatonica on Sept. 30 and South Fork on Oct. 14.

Madison also has road games against Nokomis (Sept. 22), Pawnee (Oct. 6) and Dupo (Oct. 20) on its schedule.

“We just going to go week after week,” junior Darrien Miller said. “We’ll just try our best.”

Hill worked as an assistant at Cahokia last year and at East St. Louis for 8 years before being hired to take over the Madison program this year. He said he thanked Madison Superintendent Dr. Warletta Brookin for giving him the job.

“I got blessed and I got called over here because things weren’t working right in the city,” Hill said. “They called me out here to become the track coach for the middle school and my middle school team ended up getting second place (at the IESA Class 7A state meet in May). Then, I heard they were bringing football back.”

Hill said during his first month as coach, he had to teach the players how to play football.

“It was rough,” he said. “They didn’t know how to line up. Everybody was green. It was a slow process. There was a lot of arguing and cursing, but I think those guys bought into the program and we were off and rolling.”

The Trojans have 24 players on their roster and 6 of them played for the MELHS/Madison co-op team last year. They were Jenkins, Briggs, Miller, seniors Fashaun Merritt and Christian Hunt and junior Carl Moore.

The team also includes seniors Rhyheem Samuels, Artavius Stepney, Tyrese Crawford, Caleb Jones, Cartez Cook and Justin James, juniors Malcolm Conway and Alphonso Rice, sophomore Tiana Robinson and freshmen Jaylen Woods and Tyrese Griffin.

“They’re a beautiful bunch,” Hill said. “I’ve got a beautiful team. Now we got to keep coming and working. We just got to keep coming to practice and working and going to school. We’ve been screaming for kids going to school and doing what they got to do.”

Woods, one of the linemen, said Hill has been helpful to him.

“He pushed me a lot,” the Madison freshman said. “I couldn’t do any of it when I first came. I could barely run.”

Against MELHS, Samuels, who plays quarterback, scored a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give his team a 6-0 lead. Stepney and Rice each scored a pair of TDs and Briggs, Conway and Moore each had a TD.

Madison led the Knights 36-0 at halftime.

“In this game, we tuned in on a lot,” Jenkins said. “We took this game very personal, so we came out here to handle business.”

Madison’s last winning team was in 1987, when it finished 6-4 and qualified for the Class 3A playoffs.

Jenkins is optimistic that his team will turn in a successful season.

“We’re aiming high for a state championship,” he said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter