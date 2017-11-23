Barnburner

Just five months after his professional baseball career came to an end, Jake DePew got a new job.

The former Granite City baseball standout is now the manager of the new 6,000-square foot SportsBarn indoor baseball and softball facility at 4607 Hedge Road in Roxana.

“Ideally, I like to create an opportunity for young athletes to come in and be able to get their work in and become better baseball players on a daily basis,” DePew said. “With (the weather) being cold in the winter, this is what you have to do. We’re trying to create a good environment for them to come and get better.”

SportsBarn had a strong turnout at its grand opening Nov. 13. There were 10 players training at the facility after the first two hours.

Triad High freshman Frank Derner was the first one to practice at the facility. He used to practice at indoor facilities in Arnold, Mo.

“It’s nice,” Derner said.

Brothers Weston and Ty Renaud of Roxana joined Derner a minute later. Weston, a junior at Roxana High, said he’s thrilled an indoor baseball facility was built in his hometown.

“I plan on coming here a lot,” he said.

Three players from Granite City — freshman Mason Roehr, junior Brennan Haddix and sophomore Jonas Barnes — also got to visit the new facility.

Roehr said he’s happy he doesn’t have to travel to Lake St. Louis to work on his game.

“It’s awesome to have it so close,” he said.

SportsBarn also has a second location in Wentzville, Mo. The 28,000-square-foot sports training facility was opened in December 2015.

DePew said having a second location in Roxana helps prevent youth baseball players from going across the river to practice.

“That’s part of why we wanted to do this,” the manager said. “There’s nothing really like this over here. There are maybe one or two facilities in the Metro East. We wanted to get over here and try to get some of the top players in the area to come train here so they don’t have to drive over to Wentzville or whatever in Missouri on a weeknight. That kind of limits what they can do training-wise. This being right here kind of makes it easier to get to and get their work in.”

The facility has four cages and a pitching tunnel. In one of the cages, there’s an electronic device where a player can hit the ball off the tee and find out his bat speed. There’s also a second floor of the building where patrons can watch the players practice.

“It’s a lot different than when I was in high school and I was playing,” DePew said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of this type of stuff. I’m learning more about it and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The hours of operation are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. A half-hour cage rental is $20, a hour cage rental is $35, a 30-minute lesson is $45 and a 1-hour lesson is $70.

A 2010 GCHS graduate, DePew played with the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox organizations for seven years. He was playing for Boston’s double-A affiliate in Portland, Maine, when he got released on June 23. He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox in November ‘16 after electing to become a free agent.

After getting released, DePew, who was a catcher, got a phone call from one of the Sports Barn’s owners, Joe Lopez.

“They told me that they wanted to open up a facility over here and they asked if I would be interested in running it and also coach one of the teams, the Missouri Gators,” he said. “They were kind of linked with the Sports Barn. They kind of work together. I thought it was a good opportunity and it was time for me to move on from playing. Now it’s time for me to pass on what I learned to the youth.”

In addition to his managing duties at the Sports Barn, DePew is one of the coaches for the Missouri Gators select baseball team, which is based in St. Charles County and trains at the Wentzville Sports Barn. DePew works as a catching instructor.

“Getting into coaching is something I had kind of wanted to do,” DePew said. “I dreamed of having a facility like this (Sports Barn), but the money side of it is hard to come by. This was an awesome opportunity for me to run this place. I always wanted to get into coaching. This is a great opportunity for me to help the youth baseball community and kind of pass on what I learned.”

The 25-year-old DePew enjoyed an outstanding high school baseball career at GCHS. In his senior year, he hit .490 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs with 51 runs scored and helped the Warriors win their first regional championship since 1994.

DePew said he’s ecstatic that he’s staying involved in baseball.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate to be involved in baseball my whole life,” he said. “Now that I’m done playing, it’s great I’m able to get into coaching, staying in the game and doing what I love.”

For more information, call (618) 471-9027 or visit sportsbarn.org.

