Baseball’s back at Coolidge

photo by Dan Cruz Granite City baseball coach Scott Smallie will head the Coolidge Junior High baseball program this fall.

Scott Smallie had reason to be excited during a Granite City Board of Education meeting on Feb. 27.

For the first time since the 1980s, Coolidge Junior High School is bringing back baseball. The School Board voted unanimously for the Granite City school to field seventh- and eighth-grade baseball teams this fall.

“It was always kind of a dream of mine,” said Smallie, head coach of the Braves’ program. “To sit there that night and have everybody on the board approve it, that was a really cool moment, that’s for sure.”

Baseball will be the fourth fall sport at Coolidge, joining football, cross country and girls basketball. The Braves started their cross country program last fall.

“I’ve got to thank the School Board for that,” said Smallie, who wrapped up his fourth season as Granite City High baseball coach last spring. “They were instrumental in starting that program and allowing these kids an opportunity to play at the junior high level. It’s something that I always wanted to do.”

Coolidge also has volleyball, boys basketball, boys and girls track and wrestling, and is a member of the Illinois Elementary School Association.

The baseball team had tryouts from July 30-Aug. 1 at Babe Champion Field. Games will start on Aug. 14.

“It provides opportunities for kids who don’t run cross country, don’t play football and don’t otherwise have an opportunity to represent their school and get a chance to wear a Coolidge jersey and a Coolidge hat and have some pride in their community,” Smallie said. “I think it will go over really well.”

Smallie said he and his wife started working on a proposal to bring baseball back to Coolidge in November.

“I wanted to see how the cross country team did and how successful they were,” he said. “We kind of sat down and started writing some things. I’ve talked to a lot of the coaches in the area that had junior high baseball. It’s been something that has been on my mind since I took over (the Granite City High baseball program) on day one, which was four years ago.”

The coach said adding baseball to Coolidge will help benefit the high school program.

“For kids being able to practice four, five or six days a week with the high school coaches at the high school facility is only going to make them more hungry to get to high school and to be successful at that level,” Smallie said. “It will be instrumental and it will teach them our ways of practice. We really stress the Warrior way with the program. Now, they’ll get to see how to do it in the same terminology that we use and the same facilities and how to take care of our fields and have pride in it and everybody does something after practice or before practice.”

The Braves will have games against Alton, Collinsville, Southwestern, Cahokia, Madison and Maryville Christian on their schedule. Home games will be played at Wilson Park.

Coolidge seventh-grade baseball schedule

Aug. 15 Alton 4 p.m. Home

Aug. 17 Collinsville 4:15 p.m. Home

Aug. 23 Alton 4:15 p.m. Away

Aug. 29 Madison 4:15 p.m. Home

Sept. 4 Madison 4:15 p.m. Away

Sept. 10 Maryville Christian 4 p.m. Away

Coolidge eighth-grade baseball schedule

Aug. 14 Alton 4 p.m. Home

Aug. 16 Collinsville 4:15 p.m. Away

Aug. 20 Collinsville 4:15 p.m. Home

Aug. 21 Southwestern 4 p.m. Home

Aug. 22 Alton 4:15 p.m. Away

Aug. 31 Cahokia 4 p.m. Home

Sept. 6 Cahokia 4 p.m. Away

