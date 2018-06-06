BASEBALL: A Brave new world

Photo courtesy of John A. Logan College Photo by Bill Roseberry

Trey Riley will be embarking on a new career.

The 2016 Edwardsville High graduate was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. He was the 142nd pick of the draft.

Riley pitched for John A. Logan College this spring as a sophomore in college and was the No. 2 prospect in Illinois according to Baseball America.

He went 6-2 with a 1.85 ERA this spring for the Vols, fanning 117 batters in 77.2 innings while only walking 32. Riley had a 13.56 strikeouts per nine innings rate.

He has a four-pitch repertoire, including a fastball, slider, changeup and curveball. His fastball touches 97 MPH, but his slider is touted as his best pitch.

As a senior at EHS, Riley was 2-3 with a 3.59 ERA and struck out 32 in 27.1 innings pitched while walking 17.

He started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State University, but transferred to John A. Logan in Carterville for his sophomore campaign and blossomed.

He follows in his father’s footsteps by being drafted. P.J. Riley, a 1985 EHS grad, was selected by the Houston Astros in the 15th round of the 1989 MLB Draft.

Riley is the first Tiger drafted since Dane Opel went in the 41st round of the ‘09 Draft to the Washington Nationals and the third highest draft pick ever for an Edwardsville alum. Dave Crouthers was selected in the third round of the ‘98 Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and Nathan Culp was taken in the fourth round of the ‘06 Draft by the San Diego Padres.

Riley was planning to transfer to Missouri State University next season, where he would have joined EHS and John A. Logan teammate Collin Clayton, but will turn pro instead. Clayton recently announced he would play for Missouri State after two seasons with the Vols.

Riley will report to Danville, Va. to the Braves’ short-season A league affiliate soon.