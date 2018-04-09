BASEBALL: A new look

At 11 a.m. Saturday Roxana baseball will unveil its new look.

A ribbon cutting will take place to mark the completion of the baseball field renovations. It was a project spearheaded by Shells head coach Scott Harper, who was instrumental in landing a grant for more than $82,000 from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund. The remainder of the monetary commitment for the upgrades were supplied by the school district.

The ceremony will be conducted on the varsity baseball field adjacent to Roxana High. Following speeches, the ribbon cutting and a ceremonial first pitch by retired Shells coach Joe Huff, Roxana and Civic Memorial will play a game on the field.