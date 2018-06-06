BASEBALL: All-state Explorer

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Marquette senior shortstop Jayce Maag fires a ball to first base on May 21 vs. Althoff in the 2A Wesclin Regional finals played at Blazier Field in O'Fallon. Maag has been named to the 2A Illinois Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball team after producing a tremendous final season with the Explorers.

After missing most of the 2017 season due to a hip flexor injury, Jayce Maag enjoyed an outstanding senior season with the Marquette Catholic baseball team.

Maag, a shortstop, was the Explorers' top hitter with a .485 batting average with two home runs and 26 RBIs. The efforts certainly made an impression on the Class 2A baseball coaches in the state.

Maag was named to the Class 2A Illinois Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball team. He was the lone area representative on the squad.

Maag started his senior season with a two hits with a home run, two runs scored and a stolen base to help Marquette beat Granite City 3-1 in the season opener on March 15 at Gordon Moore Park. He hit safely in his first seven games.

The senior also helped the Explorers win 20 games and capture a Prairie State Conference title.