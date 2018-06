Westcott earned his first all-state award. He also joined Metea Valley's Cade Sullivan as the only sophomores on the Class 4A all-state team.

Westcott wrapped up his second varsity season with the Tigers. Last year, he .435 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs and helped EHS place second in the Class 4A state tournament.

Westcott, a first baseman, has verbally committed to play for the University of Louisville after high school.