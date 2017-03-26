BASEBALL: Alton claws back to top CM

GODFREY — Steven Nguyen provided the big blow to complete a scrappy comeback for the Alton Redbirds on Saturday at AHS against the Civic Memorial Eagles.

Nguyen smacked a two-out inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, plating teammate Robbie Taul and giving the Birds a 7-6 victory. Taul hit a triple earlier in the inning.

Alton charged back from a 5-0 deficit to earn the win, improving to 8-0 on the season. The Redbirds also beat Freeport 5-2 earlier on the day. With the loss, CM dipped to 3-2. The Eagles also beat Freeport 7-4 on Saturday on a full day of baseball at AHS.

CM staked itself to a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by Corey Price’s 2-run triple. Geoffrey Withers, David Lane and Caden Clark also had RBIs in the inning for the Eagles.

Alton fought back with 4 runs in the fourth, highlighted by a 2-run double by Tyler Moxey. Nguyen and Mike Hampton also picked up RBIs in the inning.

CM and the Redbirds traded runs in the fifth to make it 6-5 entering the sixth and setting up Nguyen’s heroics.

Moxey pitched in relief of AHS starter Adam Stilts to garner the win on the mound. Steven Pattan locked down the save. Brandon Hampton took the loss for the Eagles.

Next up for Alton is its Southwestern Conference opener against O’Fallon at home at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. CM is back in action at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at home.

