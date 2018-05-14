BASEBALL: Area teams ready for postseason

A year ago, the Edwardsville Tigers won a regional title at their home field en route to a trip to the Class 4A state tournament.

This year, the Tigers will look to win another regional crown at their home field again. They're hosting the five-team Class 4A Edwardsville Regional, which starts on May 21.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers and the Civic Memorial Eagles are the other area teams that are looking to win another regional title. Marquette will compete in the Class 2A Wesclin Regional and CM will play in the Class 3A Highland Regional.

Edwardsville is the No. 3 seed in its regional and will play the Alton Redbirds in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at EHS' Tom Pile Field. Alton is the No. 5 seed in the Edwardsville Regional. The winner of that contest will play in the title game at 10 a.m. May 26.

Last year, the Tigers beat the Redbirds 5-3 in the semifinals en route to their third regional title in four years. They went on to place second in the Class 4A state tournament.

Granite City will play Collinsville in the semifinals of the Class 4A Belleville East Regional at 4:30 p.m. May 26. The Warriors are the No. 6 seed, while Collinsville is seeded fourth.

CM will play Highland at 7 p.m. May 23 in the Class 3A Highland Regional semifinals. The Eagles are seeded fifth and Highland is the No. 4 seed. The winner advances to the championship game at 11 a.m. May 26.

A year ago, CM won its first regional title since 2004 after beating Waterloo 11-10 in the Class 3A Columbia Regional championship game. The Bethalto school was eliminated by Mascoutah in the Salem Sectional final.

Marquette is the No. 2 seed in the Wesclin Regional and will play either Wesclin or Roxana in the semifinals at 4 p.m. May 16. Wesclin and Roxana will square off in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 today.

Southwestern and Althoff will play in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Last spring, the Explorers won the Althoff Regional championship by edging Gillespie 6-5 in the title game, their first regional crown since 2012. The Alton school fell to Teutopolis in the Vandalia Sectional semifinals.

Roxana is the 10th seed in the Wesclin Regional.

East Alton-Wood River is also starting its postseason today. The Oilers are the No. 8 seed in the Class 2A Gillespie Regional and will play ninth-seeded Litchfield in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 today at EA-WR. The winner of that contest plays top-seeded Staunton in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gillespie. The title game is at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Metro East Lutheran will host a Class 1A regional tournament, which starts today with a pair of quarterfinal games. The Knights are the No. 4 seed and will play either Madison or Bunker Hill in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. May 17. Madison and Bunker Hill will square off in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 today.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.