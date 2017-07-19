BASEBALL: Bears beat Highland, sitting in the driver’s seat

HIGHLAND — The Metro East Bears are right where they want to be after Wednesday’s 8-2 win over Highland Post 439 at Glik Park’s Optimist Field.

The Post 199/126 squad earned its day off on Thursday with the win. The Bears are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Fifth Division Tournament. They sit idle until 3 p.m. Friday and whoever they play would have to beat them twice to win the tourney.

Metro East improved to 35-7 with the win, while Post 439 dipped to 16-13. Aviston and Herrin square off at 3 p.m. Thursday and the winner draws Highland at 7 p.m. The victor of that game advances to play Post 199/126 on Friday.

“That’s huge,” Metro East right fielder Corey Price said of the day off Thursday. “With the pitch count and everything and it being 100 degrees out, I’m worn out after three days of playing in this heat, so having the day off is really going to be huge.”

The Bears made a statement early on Wednesday, staking themselves to a 5-0 advantage after one inning. That was all starting pitcher Andrew Frank needed.

The Edwardsville High grad threw 6.2 innings on the scorcher of an evening, fanning 9 Highland hitters and scattering 4 hits. He had to come out in the seventh when he maxed out at 105 pitches. He did plunk five batters and walked three more, but pitched around it. Tate Wargo came on to get the final out on five pitches.

“It’s always good when your guys get you five runs,” Frank said. “You just kind of sit back and relax and think, ‘This is no problem.’ You just go out and do what you know you can do.”

After Frank sat down Highland in order in the top of the first, Dylan Burris got things going for the Bears by coaxing a leadoff walk in the home half of the inning.

After stealing second, Joel Quirin put Post 199/126 on the board with a one-out double to right center field. That started a series of six straight Bears reaching base.

Blake Vandiver followed with a walk and then Corey Price launched a two-run triple deep into right center field. Steven Pattan followed with a walk and stolen base and Cole Hansel smacked a two-run single through the right side to make it 5-0.

Wargo followed with a walk, ending the game for Post 439 starter Jake Ramsey. He walked four, fanned one, scattered three hits and allowed five runs, all earned. Dusty Phelps relieved him and settled things down, getting the next two outs and going the rest of the way for Highland.

Manager Harry Painter admitted letting Metro East charge of the gates was exactly what his team couldn’t do on Wednesday.

“It’s more than not wanting to (fall behind by five runs), you can’t,” Painter said. “But I’ll give it to my guys, they kept scrapping and Dusty coming in and doing what he did, you take those five runs away in the first inning, what’s the score?”

Highland flirted with success in the second and third, but had two base runners tagged out between third and home in the second and another caught stealing at third in the third.

“I think the mood just dropped so hard after that first inning that people weren’t as mentally engaged,” Painter said. “I told them tonight before the game that the heat will not be an excuse, you have to beat the heat no matter what. It can’t affect you mentally, it can’t affect you physically. When you lose three base runners between third and home in the first three innings, that’s just a no-no. If those three runs score this whole game is different.”

The Bears continued to claw, scoring once in the second, once in the third and once in the fifth to pad their lead.

Price supplied a RBI single in the second to plate Vandiver, who singled in front of him. In the third it was Wargo getting one of his three walks on the night and moving to third on an error and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Burris. Wargo walked again in the fifth, this time scoring on a Burris base knock to right.

It’s got Metro East sitting pretty with its pitching. Manager Ken Schaake has options on Friday, a luxury the other teams won’t have facing them.

“Kids know that I kept extra pitchers and passed on a couple hitters that might have helped us when we had injuries, but when the time comes, you’ve got to have the pitching and we still have some guys that we haven’t used extensively,” Schaake said. “We’ll be ready to throw and we get (Kade) Burns back... I don’t know who will throw yet though, really.”

Highland scratched across a couple of late runs in the seventh to cut into the Metro East lead, but it was all Post 439 could muster.

Quirin, Vandiver and Price each had two hits out of the 3-4-5 spots in the order to lead the Bears. Price’s three RBIs were a team high also.

One more win will advance Post 199/126 to the state tournament in Rantoul from July 26-29.