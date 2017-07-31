BASEBALL: Bears capture state championship, advance to Great Lakes Regional

× Expand File photo Joel Quirin had two hits and two RBIs in the Metro East Bears' 8-1 win over Danville in the American Legion state championship game on Saturday.

The Metro East Bears are going back to the Great Lakes Regional.

The Post 199/126 American Legion team clinched a spot to the regional tournament this week after beating Danville 8-1 in the state championship game on Saturday at Wabash Park in Rantoul.

The Bears will play Indiana state champion Rockport Post 254 at 9 a.m. Wednesday (10 a.m. Eastern time) in a first-round regional tournament game at Napoleon, Ohio, which is outside Toledo. Rockport knocked off Metro East in last year's regional title game at Roy E. Lee Field.

The Bears beat Danville twice in a span of 24 hours. They guaranteed themselves a trip to Ohio after beating Danville 10-6 on Friday in a winner's bracket game.

Post 199/126 will take a 40-8 record into this week's regional. The team has won 15 of its last 16 games. The Bears also have doubled their win total of 20 from last season.

Metro East advanced to state by beating Highland in the title game of the Fifth Division Tournament at Glik Park in Highland last week. They won the District 22 Tournament two weeks ago after beating Highland by forfeit in the championship game.

On Saturday, Issac Garrett was the winning pitcher for the Bears, striking out three, walking two and giving up one run on four hits in eight innings of work.

Blake Vandiver went 5 for 8 with four RBIs in the two games against Danville. The Roxana graduate had three hits with two RBIs on Friday and two hits with two RBIs on Saturday.

Also, Corey Price went 5 for 10 with three RBIs, Joel Quirin went 4 for 9 with three RBIs and Steven Pattan went 4 for 10 with two RBIs in the two games against Danville.

Kade Burns was the winning pitcher in Friday's game, striking out 11 and walking two and giving up six runs on 11 hits in 6.2 innings of work.

The Bears finished 4-0 at state. They started tournament play on Wednesday with a 6-4 win over Rantoul. The next day, they beat Arlington Heights 8-1.

Last year, the Bears lost in the District 22 tournament, but earned an automatic berth to the Great Lakes Regional since they were the host.

They also played host to the 2015 Great Lake Regional at Hopkins Field in Alton, but lost to Midland, Mich., in the finals. In 2013 the Edwardsville Post 199 squad advanced to the Great Lakes Regional in Terre Haute, Ind., ultimately losing to Napoleon, Ohio 3-1 in the championship game.