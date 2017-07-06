BASEBALL: Bears cruise past American-National at home

The Metro East Bears got back on the winning track on Wednesday, defeating American National 10-0 at SIUE's Roy E. Lee Field.

Post 199/126 improved to 26-7 with three regular season games to go. It will play a home game against Smithton/Freeburg at 6 p.m. Friday at Alton High School in the final District 22 game of the season. It will also play Shelby County in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville.

Wednesday's game ended in the bottom of the sixth due to the 10-run rule.

Andrew Frank, Tyler Lewis, Isaac Garrett and Zach Seavers combined for the three-hit shutout for the Bears, who were coming off back-to-back losses to Ballwin and Jackson (Mo.) in the Firecracker Tournament on Sunday. Metro East finished 2-2 in the tournament.

Tate Wargo had three hits and two RBIs, Storm Coffman had two hits and two RBIs, Kade Burns had two hits and an RBI and Steven Pattan finished with two hits.

The Bears scored five runs in the bottom of the first. They added one in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.