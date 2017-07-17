BASEBALL: Bears cruise past Steeleville in Fifth Division Tournament

From the first pitch, everything was clicking for the Metro East Bears on Monday against Steeleville Post 480 in a first-round game of the Fifth Division Tournament at Glik Park.

The Bears advanced to play in the winner's bracket semifinals against Aviston at noon Tuesday after knocking off Steeleville 11-0 in a game ended after six innings due to the 10-inning rule. Metro East improved to 33-7.

“The kids did well,” Bears manager Ken Schaake said. “They hit the ball hard.”

The Bears pounded out 12 hits. Dylan Burris had three hits, Corey Price had two hits and three RBIs, Burns and Quirin each had two hits and Blake Vandiver had a double and stole home twice.

“We hit the ball well today,” Vandiver said. “On a day like this, you can easily fall asleep or not come out ready to play. We all came out ready to play and hit the ball.”

Now, Post 199/126 hopes to repeat the same performance against Aviston, which is the No. 1 seed in the seven-team tournament got a first-round bye.

“We can't wait for tomorrow,” Vandiver said. “It's a big game tomorrow. We played Aviston tough two times. We made it a lot closer than what it probably should have been, but they're going to come out ready to play. They're the one seed for a reason, so we have to come out and hopefully kick some butt.”

Burns, Andrew Frank and Zack Sievers combined for a seven-hit shutout. Burns struck out two and walked one in four innings of work. Frank pitched a scoreless fifth and Sievers got out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth by getting Josh Ryder to ground out for the final out.

“Our pitchers have been really good this year, throwing strikes and keeping us in ballgames all the way through,” Schaake said.

The Bears played for the first time since Thursday, when they beat Highland 2-1 in a winner's bracket game of the District 22 Tournament at Hoppe Park.

Post 199/126 was scheduled to play Highland again in the District 22 championship on Saturday, but since Highland was hosting the Fifth Division Tournament, it elected not to play in the district finals, giving a forfeit win to the Bears.

“In championship games like that, you really want to go out and really play and earn it, but we'll take district championships or anything we can,” Vandiver said. “We'll take wins, we'll take Ws and we'll take as much as we can.”

Burris smacked the first pitch of Monday's game to right field for a single. He later scored on a single by Joel Quirin to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Price drove home Quirin on a sacrifice fly to extend Metro East's lead to 2-0.

The Bears got an RBI single by Burns in the second, got a pair of runs in the third on an RBI double by Price and a Steeleville fielding error, added two runs in the fifth on a double steal and a wild pitch and tallied four runs in the sixth on a double steal, a bases-loaded walk, a fielder's choice and an RBI single by Cole Hansel.

“(Winning) 11-0 really shows a lot of people that we can really play,” Vandiver said.

The left fielder said he was thrilled to steal home twice. He scored on a double steal in the fifth and on another double steal in the sixth.

“On plays like that, when you have a runner on third and a guy going to second base, you suppose to read the cut,” Vandiver said. “The first one was not a good read. I got a little lucky. The second one, I did my job and got to home plate. One of those was not the best decision by me, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.”

Burris also doubled in the second and singled in the fourth. Both times, he was thrown out at home.

The center fielder attempted to score on Burns' single in the second, but he was thrown out by Steeleville's Owen Gross. He also attempted to score on a wild pitch, but Steeleville catcher Andrew Grafton retrieved the ball from the backstop and tossed it to pitcher Tanner Van Dorn to tag out Burris.

“Dylan has the one aspect that really nobody has and that is he has a lot more speed than anyone else and puts more pressure on the defense,” Schaake said

Grafton had two hits to lead Steeleville, which dropped to 15-8 and will play a loser's bracket game on Wednesday.