BASEBALL: Bears enter district tournament on a high note

The Metro East Bears wrapped up their regular season over the weekend with a District 22 championship and a winning record.The Post 199/126 squad defeated Smithton/Freeburg 6-0 on Friday at the Edwardsville junior varsity baseball field to clinch the District 22 championship. The next day, the team ended its regular season with a doubleheader sweep over Shelby County, winning 3-2 and 9-0 on Hoppe Park.

The Bears will take a 29-7 record into the District 22 tournament this week against an opponent that has yet to be determined. Post 199/126 won the district with an 8-2 mark after beating Smithton/Freeburg on Friday.

Against Smithton/Freeburg, Steven Pattan had three hits and two RBIs and Kade Burns had two hits and an RBI. Burns went the distance, giving up four hits, striking out seven and walking none.

Five pitchers combined to allow two hits and 10 runs over 14 innings in the doubleheader against Shelby County. The Bears scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth.