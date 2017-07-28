BASEBALL: Bears knock off Arlington Heights in state tournament play

× Expand File photo Tate Wargo finished with two hits against Arlington Heights on Thursday at the American Legion state tournament in Rantoul.

The Metro East Bears are inching closer to a trip to Ohio.

The Bears cruised to an 8-1 win over Arlington Heights on Thursday at the American Senior Legion state tournament in Rantoul. Post 199/126 is 2-0 in the state tournament and will play defending state champion Danville in a winner's bracket game at 2 today.

The Metro East-Danville winner is a guaranteed a spot in next week's Great Lakes Regional in Toledo, Ohio. The loser will have to play at 5:30 tonight against the winner of Friday's first game between Barrington and Peoria.

The Bears improved to 38-8. They started state tournament play on Wednesday with a 6-4 win over host-Rantoul. They won the Fifth Division tournament last Friday to advance to state competition.

Metro East stormed to an 8-0 lead after six innings. The Bears scored five in the bottom of the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Andrew Frank was the winning pitcher. He gave up no runs on two hits and struck out three in seven innings of work.

Will Messer had two hits with two triples and four RBIs, Tate Wargo and Cole Hansel finished with two hits apiece and Dylan Burris, Kade Burns, Blake Vandiver and Corey Price each had a hit.