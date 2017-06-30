BASEBALL: Bears knock off Jerseyville on the road

The Metro East Bears will enter the Firecracker Tournament on a hot streak after beating Jerseyville 6-1 on Thursday on the road.The Bears improved to 23-5. They have won seven games in a row and 15 of their last 16 games.

The Post 199/126 squad will compete in the Fairview Heights bracket at Longacre Park in this weekend's Firecracker Tournament. The Bears will play a pair of games on Saturday – Aviston at 10 a.m., and the Belleville junior legion team at 8 p.m. They will play two more games on Sunday – Ballwin at 10 a.m., and Jackson (Mo.) at 8 p.m.

The semifinals and championship game are scheduled for Monday at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville.

The Bears beat Jerseyville for the third time this season by scoring four runs in the first. Joel Quirin had two hits and three RBIs and Kade Burns and Cole Hansel had two hits apiece.

Four Metro East pitchers – Tyler Lewis, Brandon Hampton, Isaac Garrett and Zach Seavers – combined to allow two hits and 11 strikeouts.