BASEBALL: Bears start district play with come from behind win

EDWARDSVILLE – A month ago, the Kade Burns and Dylan Burris helped the Edwardsville High baseball team win regional and sectional titles and finish second at the Class 4A state tournament.

Now, they're setting their sights of helping the Metro East Bears Senior American Legion squad make a strong postseason run.

The Post 199/126 squad started its postseason on Wednesday with a bang, coming from behind to beat the Smithton/Freeburg 76ers 9-2 in a District 22 tournament game at Hoppe Park. The Bears will play Highland at 7 p.m. Thursday in a winner's bracket game of the five-team district tournament. The winner plays on Saturday and the loser plays on Friday.

“I'm confident in my team and we have a big chance to go far,” Burris said. “That's exactly what we all want to do.”

After giving up two runs in the top of the first, the Bears scored a run in the fourth and eighth in the fifth. They finished with nine hits.

“I figured we would push some runs across,” Burns said. “We weren't facing a dominating pitcher. We were missing some of the balls we were hitting off the end of the bat and being jammed, but our teammates made a lot of adjustments and showed throughout the game.”

Burns and Burris were two of the key players in Bears' victory. Burns pitched a complete-game victory, striking out seven and walking zero batters and giving up just four hits and Burris, a center fielder, went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Also for the Bears, Blake Vandiver had a hit and three RBIs, Corey Price and Will Messer each scored two runs and Cole Hansel finished with two hits. Metro East finished with nine hits.

“We had some bad luck in the first couple of innings, but bad luck eventually runs out,” Burris said. “We got some hits and we made something happen.”

The 76ers took a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by George Weaver in the top of the first. Post 199/126 committed two of its three errors in the opening inning.

“They definitely had the momentum early after the first inning,” Burns said. “We kind of started off a little slow and made a few bad defensive plays and we couldn't get anything going offensively. After we started hitting, everything seemed to go our way and we captured the momentum and we carried throughout the game.”

Tate Wargo drove home Price on an RBI single in the fourth to cut Smithton/Freeburg's lead to 2-1.

With no outs in the bottom of the fifth, Joel Qurin drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2.

Then, Blake Vandiver of Roxana smacked a bases loaded triple to right field to give the Bears a 5-2 lead.

“He's batting fourth for a reason because he makes contact and he's hand driving the ball into the gap,” Bears manager Ken Schaake said.

The Bears got a two-run single by Hansel and a two-run double by Burris to increase their lead to 9-2.

Burns finished with 102 pitches in the game. He had 25 in the first inning.

“We needed him to keep us in the game because that's a good hitting team,” Schaake said. “If we brought in the wrong relief pitcher, they could have lit it up. They hit well. Kade does a good job of throwing three or four different pitches at any given time.”

This spring, Burns and Burris helped the Tigers win 34 games and pick up their fifth state trophy in program history.

This summer, the two recent EHS grads helped the Bears win the District 22 regular-season championship and surpass their win total of 20 from last year.

“It's always nice to have momentum going into the playoffs,” Burns said. “We've had a good run so far. It was kind of like our high school season this year. We get momentum late in the season and it carried through.”