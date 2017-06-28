BASEBALL: Bears come from behind to beat Belleville

The Metro East Bears remain alive in the American Senior Legion District 22 regular season championship after coming from behind to beat Belleville Post 58 9-3 on Tuesday at SIUE's Roy E. Lee Field.

The Post 199/126 squad came back from a 3-0 deficit to score three in the fourth and six in the sixth and improve to 22-5 overall and 7-2 in district play. Belleville dropped to 19-6 overall and 6-1 in district play.

Kade Burns delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Bears a 5-3 lead they would never relinquish.

Blake Vandiver had two hits and an RBI, Steven Pattan had a hit and three RBIs, Corey Price and Will Messer each had a hit and an RBI and Tate Wargo, Cole Hansel and Joel Quirin each had a hit.

Storm Coffman threw a complete-game victory, striking out four, walking none and giving up an unearned run on nine hits.

The Bears will play a road game against Jerseyville at 7 p.m. Thursday. They will participate in the Metro East Firecracker Tournament on July 1-3.