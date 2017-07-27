BASEBALL: Bears top Rantoul in American Legion state tournament opener

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Metro East Bears' Corey Price had two hits with a home run and two RBIs against Rantoul in a first-round American Legion state tournament game on Wednesday.

After winning the District 22 and Fifth Division tournaments, the Metro East Bears are setting their sights on adding an American Legion state tournament title to their trophy case.

So far, the Bears are off to a good start.

The Post 199/126 squad began state tournament play on Wednesday with a 6-4 win over host-Rantoul at Wabash Park. It advances to play Arlington Heights Post 208 at 5:30 tonight. Arlington Heights lost 1-0 to Danville in a first-round game on Wednesday.

The Bears improved to 37-8 and have won 12 of their last 13 games. They were coming off a victory over Highland in the Fifth Division tournament on Friday at Highland. Two weeks ago, they won the District 22 tournament on a forfeit win over Highland in the championship game.

Post 199/126 stormed to a 4-0 after three and a half innings and never looked back. The squad scored three runs in the top of the first, one in the fourth and two in the eighth.

Storm Coffman came within an out of pitching a complete-game victory. He gave up four runs on eight hits, struck out six and walked two.

Corey Price had two hits with a home run in the fourth and two RBIs, Steven Pattan had a hit and two RBIs and Cole Hansel, Kade Burns and Blake Vandiver each had a hit.