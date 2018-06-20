BASEBALL: Bombs away

Chad Spanberger's first trip to the South Atlantic League All-Star Game was a successful one.

The Granite City graduate and Asheville Tourists first baseman won the home run derby, then he got a hit with a double and a run scored to lead his South all-star team to a 9-5 victory in the mid-summer classic on Tuesday at Greensboro, N.C.

Spanberger hit 29 baseballs out of the park in the two-round home run derby contest. He edged Craig Dedelow of the Kannapolis Intimidators by one home run.

Spanberger started at first base in the all-star contest. He doubled and scored in the top of the third. He helped the South all-stars score four runs in that inning to run away from the North all-stars.

Spanberger is enjoying a strong first season with the Tourists, the Colorado Rockies' Class A affiliate in Asheville, N.C. He's hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Spanberger joined the Tourists this year after playing for the Rockies' Pioneer League affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo., last year. He was selected by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.