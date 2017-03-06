BASEBALL: Cardinals announce Hall of Fame nominees

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals revealed Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Tim McCarver, Mark McGwire, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen as the seven players nominated for possible induction into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The seven modern ballot nominees were selected by a “Red Ribbon” committee of Cardinals baseball experts through a secret ballot process. Fans can view the Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot, presented by Edward Jones, online at cardinals.com/HOF and cast their selections starting today. The two players with the most fan votes after voting concludes on April 14 will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame this August.

“Induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors the team can bestow,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and CEO of the St. Louis Cardinals. “We are delighted to give our fans a voice in the induction process so they can help us recognize the legacies of these outstanding Cardinals players.”

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame was established as a way to recognize the exceptional careers and significant achievements of the greatest players in Cardinals history. To be eligible, players must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and must be retired as a player from Major League Baseball for at least three years. The eligible pool of players is divided into two categories of “modern players” and veteran players.” If a player retired more than 40 years prior to the induction year, he is classified as a veteran player.

In addition to nominating modern players for fan balloting, the “Red Ribbon” committee of Cardinals baseball experts also elected a veteran player for induction using a secret ballot process. Independent of this process, the Cardinals organization may also opt to induct an individual who was an important figure in Cardinals history such as a coach, broadcaster or member of the front office.

The fourth elected induction class will be announced on April 28 during a televised 30-minute Hall of Fame announcement special on FOX Sports Midwest, and also in a pre-game ceremony at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The formal enshrinement ceremony will take place on Aug. 26 during the 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

Each member of the Cardinals' Hall of Fame will be permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery presented by Edward Jones located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village, just outside the entrance to the team's museum. The Hall of Fame Gallery in free and open to the public. The plaques that adorn the gallery are produced by Mathews International, the company that also produces the plaques for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.