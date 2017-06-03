BASEBALL: CM falls to Mascoutah in sectional title game

SALEM – Civic Memorial pitcher Corey Price delivered a 0-1 pitch to Mascoutah second baseman Jacob Davis with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh of the Class 3A Salem Sectional championship game on Saturday.

It was a pitch he would love to take back.

Price's pitch hit Davis in the back, forcing Austin Wombacher to score the winning run in the Indians' 5-4 win over CM. Mascoutah improved to 27-10 and will play Champaign Central at 5 p.m. Monday in the super-sectional round at GCS Park in Sauget.

“It was the toughest pitch I've ever thrown,” Price said. “Obviously, it wasn't where I wanted to put it. But that's baseball and that happens.”

The Eagles ended their season at 28-11. They won the Mississippi Valley Conference title, captured their first regional championship in 13 years and tied the school record for most wins in a season.

“It was special to win conference and regionals and tied the school record for wins,” CM senior Jaxsen Helmkamp said. “That's what we're going to remember, not this game. It was a tough one, but we're happy with our season and we're proud to represent our school.”

CM was denied an opportunity to win its first sectional championship in school history. The Bethalto school advanced to the sectional title game by beating Mount Vernon 4-3 in nine innings in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday.

“It just went their way today,” CM coach Nick Smith said. “We played hard. They just beat us.”

The Eagles and Indians played each other for the third time this season. Mascoutah won the first meeting 7-4 on April 10 and CM won the second meeting 10-0 on May 18.

Mascoutah, which beat host-Salem 2-1 in 10 innings in the other sectional semifinal on Wednesday, captured its second sectional title. The Indians came out on top in '14.

“It's a tough loss,” said Price, who plans to continue his baseball career at the University of Central Missouri next year. “We expected a lot. We put ourselves on the map and we set the bar.”

The Eagles finished 8-2 in conference play and won by two games over Mascoutah to win the championship. Both teams advanced to sectional play by beating their conference opponents in their respective regional title games last week. CM beat Waterloo 11-10 at Columbia and Mascoutah edged Highland 3-2 at Triad.

“It says a lot about the conference,” Smith said. “It has a lot of parity this year. There were a lot of good teams and a lot of good pitching and there are some good hitters, too. I think today was a pretty neat deal to have two MVC teams in the sectional championship. We wished we were on the better end of it, but we're not. But that's life.”

The Eagles came back from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game at 4-4 on RBI single by junior shortstop Caden Clark with two outs in the top of the seventh. CM scored three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

“We had some really good at bats in that inning and Caden really stepped up and came through with the big hit that tied it up and we felt really good at that point,” Smith said.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Price – who came in relief for Brandon Hampton with no outs in the bottom of the fifth – hit Wombacher and walked Jaydon Stewart. After getting Michael Chaffin to fly out to center, Price walked Noah Blakely to load the bases for for Davis, who is one of the Indians' top hitters with a .352 batting average.

After Davis was hit, Price squatted down in frustration while the Indians celebrated near first base.

“I'm proud of them,” Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. “It was back and forth. They caught some breaks. We caught some breaks. We got the bases loaded and they hit us with a pitch and we win. That's just what happened. At this point of the season, especially at a sectional title game, you don't care how you win. You just want to win.”

Price had two hits for the Eagles. With his team down 4-0, he led off the sixth with a double and scored on a fielding error by Mascoutah left fielder Anthony Moll that cut Mascoutah's lead to 4-1.

Later in the inning, the Eagles sliced the lead to 4-2 on an RBI infield single by Konnar Loewen. Then, Hampton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to get CM within 4-3.

Helmkamp, who delivered the game-winning runs in the Eagles' regional championship victory over Waterloo last week and sectional semifinal win over Mount Vernon on Wednesday, had a chance to give the Eagles the lead. But Davis made a diving catch at second base, robbing Helmkamp out of a hit.

“I was trying to get a good piece and get the bat on the ball,” Helmkamp said. “It didn't work out this time, but it was all right.”

With one out in the seventh, CM got back-to-back singles from Geoff Withers and Spencer Powell. One out later, Clark smacked a single to left to score pinch runner Colin Hall to tie the game at 4-4.

“After that hit, I thought we were going to hold them, then score and hold them again,” Clark said. “I thought we were going to win, but it didn't go our way today.”

Stewart had two hits and three RBIs for the Indians. The right fielder smacked a two-run homer off Hampton over the right field wall with two outs in the bottom of the third to give Mascoutah a 2-0 lead. He delivered a one-out RBI single in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0.

Mascoutah boosted its lead to 4-0 on a RBI sacrifice fly by Chaffin in the fifth.

CLASS 3A SALEM SECTIONAL

(Championship game)

MASCOUTAH 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4

Eagles 000 003 1 — 4 9 1

Indians 002 020 1 — 5 4 1

EAGLES (28-11) — Corey Price 2-4, Geoff Withers 2-4 , Spencer Powell 2-4 HBP, Caden Clark 2-3 RBI BB, Konnar Loewen 1-2 RBI

LP – Price 3.0IP 1K 2BB 1H 1R 1ER

Brandon Hampton 4.0IP 4K 2BB 3H 4R 3ER

INDIANS (27-10) — Jaydon Stewart 2-3 HR 3RBIs, Michael Chaffin 1-3 RBI, Jaelyn Curry 1-3

WP – Logan Bibb 1.1IP 0K 0BB 3H 1R 1ER

Noah Blakely 5.2IP 2K 3BB 6H 3R 1ER