BASEBALL: Coffman, Vandiver lead Bears past Aviston

HIGHLAND – After Metro East Bears left fielder Blake Vandiver caught a fly ball hit by Aviston's Bryce Beckman for the final out of a Fifth Division tournament game on Tuesday at Glik Park, manager Ken Schaake said two words while standing in the dugout, “Thank you.”

The Bears not only beat top-seeded Aviston 5-2, but they also advanced to the winner's bracket final against either Highland or Herrin on Wednesday at Glik Park. Highland and Herrin were scheduled to play on Tuesday night in a winner's bracket game.

If Herrin wins, the Post 199/126 American Legion baseball team will play at 3 p.m. Wednesday. If Highland wins, the Bears will play at 7 p.m.

The Bears are 2-0 in the seven-team, Fifth Division tournament. They started tournament play on Monday with an 11-0 win over Steeleville in a first-round game that ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

“It's always nice to have the two wins to stay in the winner's bracket,” Schaake said. “It does potentially give us the day off if we win tomorrow.”

The Bears improved to 34-7 and are two wins away from a trip to the state tournament in Rantoul next week. They have won nine games in a row and haven't lost since the Firecracker Tournament on July 2.

“We're all competitors,” Bears second baseman Joel Quirin said. “We all have that winning mentality. We hate losing and we love winning.”

Metro East got a strong pitching performance from Storm Coffman in its win over Aviston. The right hander went the distance, giving up no earned runs on eight hits and striking out three to pick up his second win in the postseason.

Coffman also pitched a 2-1, complete-game victory over Highland in the District 22 tournament last week at Hoppe Park.

“Storm is a good guy to have out there,” Schaake said. “He comes from a small school (Bunker Hill), so things that happen behind him don't phase him. He knows that something is going to happen and he's got to continue to do his job.”

Vandiver went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. He has four hits in the two games in the Fifth Division tournament and six in the postseason.

Vandiver gave the Bears a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the top of the first. Dylan Burris led off the game with a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Quirin and reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Vandiver's hit.

Metro East added three runs in the third on a fielding error by Aviston third baseman Lukas Whitten and a two-run single by Cole Hansel to take a 4-0 lead.

Aviston came back to cut the Bears' lead to 4-2 on a two-run single by pitcher Jack Strieker in the bottom of the third.

The Bears extended their lead to 5-2 on a sacrifice fly by Quirin that scored designated hitter Will Messer from third.

Schaake said he was thrilled that Andrew Yancik returned on Tuesday after being out with a shoulder injury.

“He's been swinging the bat after about a week after he was hurt,” the Bears manager said. “He has been saying that the arm was feeling good, but he was waiting for the release from the doctor and the physical therapist.”

Aviston, which drew a first-round bye, got two hits apiece from Strieker, Jayce Timmerman and Kolby Schulte.

Metro East beat Aviston for the second time this season. The Bears split their two regular season meetings with Aviston, with both games finishing with a 5-4 score.

“They're a good, all-around team,” Quirin said. “Strieker is a solid pitcher and he's got some movement. He's throwing lefty and it feels great to put an odd number up against him.”

Coffman said he hopes his team wins again on Wednesday. A victory will advance the Bears to the championship series on Friday.

“That will be great,” Coffman said. “Hopefully, we'll come out tomorrow and hit the ball and the pitching will be there. We should do fine.”

The Bears advanced to the Fifth Division tournament by winning the District 22 tournament last week.