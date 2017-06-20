BASEBALL: EHS duo gets selected on all-state team

The Edwardsville Tigers had a pair of players who were selected on the Class 4A Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Seniors Dylan Burris and Kade Burns were the Tigers' representatives on the 30-player all-state team, which was released on Monday. Burris was one of five outfielders and Burns was one of 11 pitchers on the team.

Burris and Burns helped Edwardsville finish 34-8 and place second in the Class 4A state tournament this spring. The Tigers beat St. Laurence 3-1 in the semifinals and lost to Crystal Lake South 8-3 in the championship game. St. Laurence and Crystal Lake South each had two all-state selections.

Burris was the Tigers' top hitter with a .447 batting average, 16 doubles, a program-record 14 triples and 5 home runs. Burns was the team's top pitcher with a 10-2 record and 98 strikeouts.