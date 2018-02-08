BASEBALL: Former Granite City baseball coach Joe Fedora passes away

Joe Fedora, the Granite City baseball coach who led the Warriors to a second-place finish in the 1963 state tournament, recently passed away in Florida. He was 87.

A visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 11 and the memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road.

Fedora was the head coach of the GCHS baseball team from 1960-1968. During that time, the Warriors won four regional championships, a sectional title and a second-place state tournament finish in 1963.

The 1963 Warriors lost to Maine West 3-1 in the state championship game. They beat Streator and Lockport in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

GCHS beat Collinsville in the district finals, Southeastern in the regional championship and Sacred Heart-Griffin in the sectional title game to advance to state.

Players on the team included Rich Lee, Ron Yates, Joe Fanning, Bob Karandjeff, Marty LeVault, Pat Harris, Joe Hauptman and Larry Dillard.

Fedora took over head coaching duties in 1960 after working as assistant coach. He replaced Al Lewis, who retired after the 1959 season.

In Fedora's first season as coach, the Warriors were 17-4 and captured a regional title.