BASEBALL: GCHS sees season come to a close

EDWARDSVILLE — The Granite City Warriors’ season came to an end on Wednesday afternoon with a 13-1 thrashing at the hand of the Belleville West Maroons in the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals.

The Warriors scored their only run in the fifth inning, as the contest was stopped after the fifth due to the 10-run rule. Outfielder Cameron Hibbets led off the inning with a double. Hibbets took third after a wild pitch from Jake Jenkins. B.J. Nieporek’s double then drove Hibbets home from third base.

“We avoided a no-hitter and a shutout on a couple of swings,” Warriors’ head coach Scott Smallie said. “I’ll have to give them a lot of credit. They came out and scored five runs (in the first inning) and we didn’t respond well to it. They hit the ball really, really well. They have the type of record they do for a reason.”

Granite City finished the season with a 9-24 record.

“We had a really big win over Quincy (on Monday) on the road,” Smallie said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement over the year. We just have to keep getting better. This was our seniors last game and we hope they leave the program better than when they came in. Our seniors have worked out well and they’ve done everything we asked them to do.”

Monday’s 5-3 win over Quincy marked Granite City’s first postseason win since 2013.

The Maroons (22-10) banged out 16 hits while GCHS finished with just the two in the final inning on Wednesday.

West wasted little time in establishing dominance. William Lanxon started off the first inning by advancing to first base due to a Warriors’ error. Next, Buddy Gore singled into center field. Jack Lanxon’s home run over the center field fence scored Lanxon and Gore and gave the Maroons a 3-0 lead. Ty Shylanski’s solo home run made the score 4-0 Maroons and Austin Valerius’s one-run single extended Belleville West’s lead to 5-0.

“We had good pitching, good hitting and solid defense,” Maroons’ head coach Todd Balz said. “We just try to keep it going. I told the guys to enjoy it for 30 minutes and then we go on to the next one.”

The Maroons continued to tack on runs in each inning. They finished the contest with four home runs and Shylanski had two. Shylanski’s two-out, two-run homer in the second gave West a 7-0 advantage. The Maroons went on to score four more runs in the third inning. Ryan Mentzer’s solo home run in the fourth gave West a 12-run advantage and Eden Buss ran home and scored after a Warrior error to make the score 13-0 Maroons.

Samuel Bernosky pitched the first three innings for West. He struck out four batters and didn’t give up a single walk.

“I wanted to go out there and take advantage of a start,” Bernosky said. “It’s my first big start.”

Jake Jenkins worked the last two innings for the Maroons. Cade Bartling started on the mound for the Warriors and James Marier relieved Bartling in the third.

Belleville West will play for a regional championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Edwardsville’s Tom Pile Field against the host Tigers, who bested Alton 5-3 in the other semifinal game on Wednesday.

CLASS 4A EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

BELLEVILLE WEST 13, GRANITE CITY 1, FIVE INNINGS

Warriors 000 01X X — 1 2

Maroons 524 2XX X — 13 15

WARRIORS (9-24) — B.J. Niesporek 1-1 2B RBI, Cameron Hibbets 1-1 2B.

LP – Cade Bartling 2IP 8H 6R 0BB 0K

James Marier 2IP 7H 5R 1BB 1K

Belleville West (22-10) — Eden Buss 1-3, Buddy Gore 2-4 RBI, Hunter Grupe 2-3 HR RBI, Jack Lanxon 3-3 3B HR 5 RBIs, Will Lanxon 2-4 2B RBI, Ty Shylanski 2-3 2 HRs 3 RBIs, Matt Sisk 0-1 BB SAC RBI, Austin Valerius 2-3 RBI, Nick Westerheide 1-3.

WP – Samuel Bernosky 3IP 0H 0R 0BB 4K

Jake Jenkins 2IP 2H 1R 1BB 6K 1BB 4K