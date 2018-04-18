BASEBALL: Gibbs retires from Pirates

Former Alton standout catcher Brent Gibbs was activated from the disabled list today by the Pittsburgh Pirates Class A affiliate and promptly moved to the retired list according to www.piratesprospects.com.

The 2013 AHS grad was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft by Pittsburgh. He was the 225th overall selection.

He went to the Pirates' Rookie affiliate in Bristol in 2016, hitting .236 with 6 RBIs and 2 stolen bases in 19 games. In 2017 he played for Pittsburgh's Class A affiliate in West Virginia where he batted .229 with 3 homers, 7 doubles and 11 RBIs in 40 games.

Gibbs has been on the disabled list with a knee injury since early March. He spent part of last season on the DL with a hamstring injury also.

He was drafted out of Central Arizona College and started his career at Indiana University.

Injuries have plagued Gibbs since leaving the Redbirds. He had nagging injuries that detoured him at Indiana and dealt with a hand injury in 2015.

Gibbs hit .412 with 2 homers and 33 RBIs, along with a whopping 20 doubles, during his senior season at Alton.