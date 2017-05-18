BASEBALL: Gillespie ends season for Oilers

BELLEVILLE — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers made a valiant effort against the Gillespie Miners on Wednesday, but in the end it wasn’t quite enough.

The Oilers fell to the Miners 10-9 in the Class 2A Althoff Regional semifinals at Whitey Herzog Field, ending their season at 9-22. Gillespie improved to 17-8 and moves on to face top-seeded Marquette Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday in Belleville in the regional title tilt. Marquette bested the host Crusaders 7-3 in the late semifinal matchup on Wednesday.

The Miners needed 3 runs in the sixth and 1 in the seventh to overcome scrappy EA-WR. Tate Wargo led off the seventh with a single and stolen base for Gillespie and Joey Carter drove him in with a RBI single for the win in walk-off fashion.

“Unfortunately we had a couple balls that landed in front of us that should have been caught and a couple balls that got in the gap (in the sixth) and little things like that are what good teams do to beat you,” said Oiler assistant coach Dave Murray. He was filling in for head coach Kyle Duncan who missed the game for the birth of his son on Wednesday.

Wargo, who plays for the Metro East Bears during the American Legion baseball season, knew what he needed to do as a senior to come through for the Miners. Wargo tossed the final 2.2 innings on the mound to earn the win and got the hit to be the catalyst for the win in the seventh.

“The main thing is to get on base, hit the ball hard and good things happen when you hit the ball hard,” Wargo said. “We just acted like it was a new ball game and went out there and played hard. There’s a lot of heart on this team and we went after it.”

EA-WR was looking to play in its first regional championship game since 2004 and it looked like it might make that happen. A 4-run fifth inning catapulted the Oilers in front 9-6. After two innings they had trailed 6-1 to the Miners.

Gage Booten started the Oilers’ fifth with a single and moved to second on an error and to third on Zaide Wilson’s double to center. Hunter Hall then supplied a one-out single down the first base line to plate them both. Designated hitter Dante Willeford later knocked Hall home with a base knock and Jared Liley, who walked, scored on a wild pitch.

“It would have been very easy to just roll over and be done after that second inning, but we didn’t,” Murray said. “We battled back and that’s a bright side of what’s to come with Oilers’ baseball. Basically most of that team we had on the field today was all freshmen, sophomores and juniors. That tells me we’re going to be at least that good, if not better next year.”

EA-WR staked itself to a 1-0 lead after half an inning when Booten singled, moved to second on a passed ball, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Wilson RBI double.

Gillespie was able to knot it at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of an Oiler error with two outs. The Miners then exploded for 5 runs in the second to take a comfortable 6-1 advantage, but EA-WR answered immediately with a 4-spot in the top of the third.

Willeford and Tyler Hamby jump started the third with back-to-back base knocks and Lukas Westbrook, Hall and Christian Hunter all supplied RBIs in the inning. The Oilers sent 8 to the plate in the 4-run inning to cut it 6-5.

Zack Wells then relieved starter Matt Shea to stabilize EA-WR. Wells earned the win Monday in relief against Roxana and looked to be up to the cast again on Wednesday.

He kept Gillespie off of the board until through third, fourth and fifth before being touched up for 3 in the sixth and the final dagger in the seventh.

“He did pitch very well and he has pitched very well for us late this year for us,” Murray said of Wells. “It’s really helped out. He was out most of the year with an injury, but whenever he came back he threw really strong. He hits his location, throws strikes, works the ball in and out and has a good offspeed pitch and usually shuts good hitters down.”

Wargo was just glad to see the fight in his team and hopes the end of the game vs. EA-WR is the real Miners heading forward.

“If we play every game like we did toward the end there, we’ve got the heart to win, we’ve just got to go at it as hard as we can and great things happen,” Wargo said. “That’s what we’re going to do on Saturday. That’s the plan.”

CLASS 2A ALTHOFF REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

GILLESPIE 10, EA-WR 9

OILERS 104 040 0 — 9 11 3

MINERS 150 003 1 —10 13 2

OILERS (9-22) — Tyler Hamby 1-4, Gage Booten 3-3 SAC, Zaide Wilson 2-3 2 2Bs BB RBI, Lukas Westbrook 1-3 BB RBI, Hunter Hall 1-4 3 RBIs SB, Christian Hunter 1-3 SAC RBI, Ashton Murray 1-4, Dante Willeford 2-3 RBI.

LP — Zack Wells 5.0IP 2K 1BB 9H 4R 4ER

Matt Shea 2.0IP 1K 3BB 4H 6R 4ER

GILLESPIE (17-8) — Tate Wargo 2-5 2 SBs, Joey Carter 2-5 2B RBI, Nick Jarman 3-4 RBI, Rylee Bernot 2-3 2B BB RBI, Daniel Dobrino 2-3 SAC 2 RBIs, Trent Segarra 1-3 SAC, Nick Wyatt 1-4 2B 2 RBIs.

WP — Wargo 2.2IP 1K 2BB 4H 1R 0ER

Bernot 4.1IP 3K 1BB 7H 8R 5ER