BASEBALL: Granite City's Roehr wins home run derby

Granite City freshman Mason Roehr won the Pujols Family Foundation Tennessee Home Run Derby in the 14 and under division on Saturday at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Roehr hit 31 home runs in the qualifier round to advance to the championship round. He smacked 29 in the championship round to win the title.

Roehr had six minutes of swing time because he raised $2,400 for the Pujols Famiy Foundation, founded in 2005 by the slugger who smacked 614 home runs in his seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The foundation was created to provide programs and experiences for people and families living with Down Syndrome and to provide aid to the most impoverished communities in the Dominican Republic.

Roehr was awarded an Albert Pujols-signed 600 home run baseball for raising the most money of any participant.

Roehr is a member of the Missouri Gators select baseball team. He played football at GCHS this fall and is currently playing for the Granite City Warriors hockey team in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.