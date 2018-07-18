BASEBALL: Harper back as Redbirds’ head coach

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Scott Harper addresses the Roxana baseball team following a game with East Alton-Wood River at the refurbished RHS Field on April 19. On Tuesday, the Alton school board approved Harper as the new head coach of the Redbirds. A teacher in the district, Harper previously coached the Birds in '07 and '08.

Tuesday was a bittersweet day for Scott Harper.

The Roxana High grad was approved at the Alton School Board meeting to return as the Alton Redbirds’ head baseball coach, a program he directed from 2007-08. It means Harper had to step down as head coach of the Shells, the team he’s guided since 2015.

He is only one of six coaches to lead the AHS baseball program since 1963. Only four Alton head coaches remain living, with Harper, Scott Posey (‘88-93), Mike Bellm (‘94-06) and Todd Haug (‘09-18).

“It’s been tough the last couple of weeks going through the process and deciding to apply and then going through the interview process,” Harper said. “I was enjoying my time at Roxana, but from a professional standpoint being able to coach in the district where you work is great. There were challenges having to drive everywhere and not being able to be a part of the daily things coaching at Roxana. I had to weigh those things, focus on the positives and talk through things with my wife and we decided it was a good opportunity.”

Harper replaces Haug, who resigned as AHS coach following the 2018 season. Haug posted a 212-135 record over his tenure, winning one regional, surpassing 20 wins 6 times and 30 wins once. He only suffered two losing seasons, ‘10 and ‘18.

A petition was started asking for Haug’s removal as coach after the season, citing ‘bullying of players’ as a reason. Haug denied the accusations, but decided to step down.

Haug had replaced Harper following the ‘08 season at Alton. In two seasons Harper posted a respectable 39-27 record with the Birds, which included a regional championship in ‘07. Harper left the baseball job to become Alton’s athletics director after the ‘08 season, a position he held until Jeff Alderman took over as AD in 2012. He has continued to work as a teacher in the district.

He will also now become the seventh grade baseball coach at Alton Middle School.

“I coached in the Alton district for 12 years, 10 as an assistant and only had two years as the head coach before I decided to transition into administration with the AD position, so I feel like there’s an unfinished business sort of thing. You always wonder what-if,” Harper said. “I spent a lot of time with the Alton program and the Alton kids, but even though I’ve been away from it now for 10 years, there are still a lot of positives with it.”

He was just 40-70 in four seasons at Roxana, but his biggest legacy there will be spearheading the upgrades to the RHS baseball field. Harper helped to land a grant for $81,909 from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, with the school district adding to that to complete much needed upgrades to the facilities.

“A lot of people put in a lot of time to get this, so I can’t take all the credit,” Harper said in an April 19 interview after the dedication to the new field and a game with rival East Alton-Wood River. “It was a long time coming and a nice ceremony. I appreciate the things the district has done to step up and make the experience for everyone really nice.”

Now he inherits a great brand new facility with Alton. The Redbirds opened their field in 2016 and added a clubhouse for players in ‘17. Harper understands the merit of having pristine facilities to cultivate the development of players.

“From a practice standpoint as well as a performance standpoint there’s no question the facilities have come a long way,” he said. “I’m very appreciative of the things the district has done and what coach Haug was able to get behind. There’s no doubt the facilities to be able to run a program are awfully impressive.”

As for his former position with the Shells, Harper wishes his alma mater the best of luck. He had kind words for his assistant Jerry Wheaton, who he hopes gets an opportunity to lead Roxana.

“It’s obviously for them to decide, but in my four years there with not being in the building, my assistant Jerry Wheaton, who is a math teacher in the junior high, there’s no question that he was invaluable in his efforts and dedication to the program,” Harper said. “If that’s something he’s interested in doing I think it makes for a smooth transition. (Roxana) will handle that. They’ve got a new AD in place too, so there are lot of different things there for them to figure out.”