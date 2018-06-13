BASEBALL: Haug resigns as Alton baseball coach

× Expand By Bill Roseberry Alton head baseball coach Todd Haug coaches in what proved to be his final game at the helm of the program on May 23 at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville. The Redbirds lost 4-0 to the Tigers in the 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals. Haug, who is surrounded by assistant coaches Dennis Sharp, left, and Steve Haug, right, resigned from his head coaching duties on Monday.

After 10 seasons Todd Haug is out as Alton High head baseball coach.

Monday evening AHS athletics director Jeff Alderman confirmed that Haug had resigned from his coaching position. Alderman also confirmed Haug will remain on staff as a teacher at Alton.

Efforts to reach Haug for comment by the AdVantage have been unsuccessful.

Recently a group of baseball families from Alton and members of the community wrote a letter to district administrators asking for Haug’s removal as baseball coach. An online petition also circulated with over 1,300 signatures calling for Haug’s removal. The petition, started by Matt Taul, closed Monday afternoon.

The reasoning for the asking of Haug’s removal was said to be due to bullying and intimidating of players. Haug responded to administrators, denying the accusations.

A Roxana High graduate, Haug took over the head coaching duties at Alton in 2009 and compiled a 213-135 overall record, winning one regional title in 2013. He leaves the program third all-time in wins behind Wayne Tyler (281-142) and current AHS principal Mike Bellm (246-198).

He had only two losing seasons during his tenure, going 14-20 in 2010 and 16-19 this spring. The Redbirds won 20-plus games from 2011-16 under Haug’s direction.

The Alton baseball head coaching position will open up for applications next week after the resignation is officially approved by the Board of Education.