BASEBALL: Helmkamp the hero

SALEM — Civic Memorial senior second baseman Jaxsen Helmkamp is starting to have a knack for the heroics.

After logging a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning in an 11-10 win over Waterloo in the Class 3A Columbia Regional finals on Saturday, Helmkamp was the hero again Wednesday. This time he poked a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Eagles past Mount Vernon 4-3 in the 3A Salem Sectional semifinals.

After winning its first regional crown since 2004, CM is now in only its second ever sectional championship game. The Eagles also improved to 28-10 with the win, matching the program record for wins.

“I’m just trying to go up there and get a good piece of the bat on the ball,” Helmkamp said with an ear-to-ear smile. “I did that this time, last game wasn’t as good but I got it to fall. This one I was pretty sure was getting through. I was just glad to get the job done and get the W again.”

First-year Eagles head coach Nick Smith couldn’t say enough about Helmkamp.

“He’s Mr. May I guess,” Smith said. “He’s just a good kid. He’s comfortable in situations like that. He’s our valedictorian, he’s our No. 2 hitter, he hits .420. We’ve got a couple kids we’d like in that spot, but who else could you ask for, you’ve got Nos. 2 and 3 coming up in the order with the bases loaded. You feel like you’ve got a good chance to score a run there and get a W and he came through again.”

Mount Vernon (26-10) had gotten a stellar pitching performance from senior starter Quinton Kujawa, but he hit the 105 pitch count in the eighth inning and gave way to sophomore Weston Brockhouse in the ninth.

He walked Caden Clark to start the bottom of the ninth and after David Lane sacrificed Clark to second, Brockhouse walked Konnar Loewen and Brandon Hampton to load the bases. It set the stage for Helmkamp’s heroics, who rifled a line drive into left field to plate Clark for CM’s second straight walk-off victory.

The dugout poured onto the field and mobbed Helmkamp in a jubilant celebration.

“You just feel like you’re on top of the world just for that split second and then you see all your teammates running out to you,” Helmkamp said. “There’s really nothing like it. It’s really exciting.”

Fellow senior Corey Price picked up the win on the hill in relief again, just like he had against Waterloo. He relieved CM starter Geoffrey Withers in the seventh and struck out 5, walked 1, hit a batter and scattered 2 hits to log the victory.

“I had to throw strikes,” Price said. “I had confidence in all the people behind me to make plays and I didn’t have my best stuff today. I was just trying my best to get it over.”

Price also enjoyed another productive day at the plate. He had a grand slam and a season-high 6 RBIs against Waterloo. On Wednesday against the Rams he was 2-for-4 with a RBI double and scored a run on a passed ball. The RBI was his 50th on the season in just 38 games, a pretty hefty accomplishment.

“It’s exciting. My goal was to hit 40 RBIs and then I had a big game against Waterloo and it ended up happening,” Price said. “Some of it is luck and I’m just blessed to do it.”

Price is now hitting a smooth .469 with 14 doubles, 7 triples, 2 homers and the monster 50 RBIs. Smith couldn’t ask for a better 3-hole hitter.

“He just hits,” Smith said. “He got RBI No. 50 today and that’s a pretty big milestone for a high school kid. In 38 games, 50 RBIs, that’s pretty amazing. The best thing about it is, he looked at me after the game and he said, ‘We tied the school record (for wins).’ It’s all about team. He’s a team guy and they all are. They’re excited to tie the record and have a chance to set the record on Saturday.”

Wednesday’s contest remained scoreless until the fourth inning. Helmkamp and Price led off the frame with consecutive singles and after Withers sacrificed them to second and third, Spencer Powell poked a single to center to plate Helmkamp. Price then raced home on a passed ball to give CM a 2-0 advantage.

The Eagles tacked on their third run in the fifth. Hampton stroked a 1-out base knock to center and Price pounded a 2-out, RBI double into the right center field gap to score him and make it 3-0.

Withers was rolling for CM on the mound. He struck out the side in the fifth and had followed that up with a strikeout to start the sixth.

He had sat 7 Rams down in succession when Jake Wylie bounced a single through the left side with 1 out in the sixth. Walker Brockhouse then provided a big blow for Mount Vernon, smacking a 2-run homer to left to cut it 3-2.

The Rams answered again in the seventh when Cole Morgan tattooed a groundrule double to center with 1 out and Gage Burroughs hit a RBI single down the third baseline to knot it at 3-3.

It ended Withers’ day after tossing 6.2 innings, fanning 8, walking 1, plunking a batter and surrendering 7 hits and 3 runs.

“A fantastic day by Withers,” Smith said. “He gave us everything he had. He was in command of all his pitches. He only had an inning or 2 where he had to really work hard. He gave us exactly what we needed and when you play a good team it’s going to be a fight to the end. We knew that coming in and we have a lot of respect for their program and now we’re excited to have a chance Saturday to win a sectional.”

That chance will come against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah. The Indians topped host Salem 2-1 in 10 innings in the late sectional semifinal contest on Wednesday, making for a marathon day of baseball in Salem. Mascoutah and CM will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the sectional finals at Salem High.

The Eagles and Indians have split 2 games on the season, but before they knew who they would play Price admitted it doesn’t really matter at this point of the season.

“Honestly it doesn’t matter,” Price said. “We’re going to focus on ourselves, because when we lose it’s because of ourselves. If we stay focused on who we are I think we’re going to be good.”

CLASS 3A SALEM SECTIONAL

(Semifinals)

CM 4, MOUNT VERNON 3, 9 INNINGS

RAMS 000 002 100 — 3 9 0

EAGLES 000 210 001 — 4 8 0

Eagles (28-10) — Brandon Hampton 2-4 BB, Jaxsen Helmkamp 2-5 RBI, Corey Price 2-4 2B RBI, Spencer Powell 2-4 2B RBI, Caden Clark 1-2 2 BBs.

WP — Price 2.1IP 5K 1BB 2H 0R 0ER 1HBP

Geoffrey Withers 6.2IP 8K 1BB 7H 3R 3ER 1HBP

Rams (26-10) — Gage Burroughs 3-5 2B RBI SB, Jake Wylie 2-4, Walker Brockhouse 1-3 HR 2 RBIs BB, Billy Bekham 1-2 SAC HBP, Parker Wielt 1-4, Cole Morgan 1-4 2B, Brandon Rutherford 1-4.

LP— Weston Brockhouse 0.1IP 0K 3BB 1H 1R 1ER

Quinton Kujawa 8.0IP 8K 1BB 7H 3R 3ER